The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Stop discrimination
We often say we want equality (and equity) for all, but do our communities truly provide for this? Not if members of our community can still be discriminated against for being LGBTQ, wearing a natural hairstyle, being pregnant, having a disability and more.
This is why Winston-Salem needs to provide expanded protection by issuing a non-discrimination ordinance. Many other municipalities in North Carolina have already done so … and more are working on theirs as we speak.
The sunset of HB142 (which replaced the infamous “bathroom bill”) late last year has now created opportunities for local communities to pass ordinances to provide protections that the state government would not previously allow. But we need to make sure that our city, as it considers an ordinance, thinks about protecting all groups who currently fall through the cracks under existing laws and ordinances.
Let’s push our City Council to not only adopt this quickly, but use this opportunity to protect the LGBTQ community and others from discrimination every day through employment, health care and other public accommodations. Winston-Salem is an inclusive city, and our non-discrimination ordinance should be inclusive, too.
I encourage everyone to learn more about what’s being proposed at ndocoalition.com.
Angela Levine
Winston-Salem
Traditions
Our traditions are under assault, but not from the left or from the right. The assault is from the environment.
When liberals hear “climate change,” they don’t consider lost independence. They see an existential threat to humanity. And it terrifies them.
When conservatives hear “climate change,” they don’t consider erosion and soil infertility, unpredictable growing seasons and the forests they grew up hunting in dying off from disease. They think of lost liberty. And it terrifies them.
Values and customs have been passed down for generations and define us. But the ability to continue our traditions is in jeopardy as climate shifts create inhospitable habitats (forcing migration), sea-level rise (endangering coastal habitats), droughts (impacting farming and forests) and flooding (impact living conditions, farming, etc.). The number of significant weather events since 2000 have exceeded the total number of similar events recorded between 1880 and 1999. There is no denying these records. These events have come at a tremendous cost to our economy, from loss of life to loss of revenue to increased reconstruction costs. These repeated events will break us if we do not act together to address the climate threats.
Climate action takes on many forms: carbon reductions, carbon sequestration, renewable energy, etc. Innovation is only limited by our imagination. Delay is our only enemy. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) supports a multifaceted approach to climate action through carbon reductions, innovation incentives and dividends. Ask Congress to support EICDA today.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Disappointing coverage
I read with interest on page 7 of the Feb. 26 Journal the five-inch square article on the U.S. House passage of The Equality Act (“House approves LGBTQ safeguards”). While not surprised at the passage of this potentially dangerous bill, I am surprised at the lack of coverage given by your paper.
This bill has tremendous potential to damage religious organizations, and since North Carolina is a so-called Bible-based state of people with much interest in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, it would seem to warrant full coverage of its potential. A bit disappointed!
Jim Gore
Millers Creek
Democrats in power
The new empowered Democratic Party refuses to move beyond former President Trump. The Democrats gush over the temporary stand-in, otherwise known as President Biden. I feel it in my bones that Vice President Kamala Harris awaits her turn in the near future.
With Democrats in power, we’ll have two more states, dump the Electoral College, low-income mass housing coming to our town, cancel culture, escalating taxes, defunding police and disarming millions of legal gun owners.
Fear not, comrades, you’ve gotten what you wished for. We can only hope your 401(k) and investments survive what is looming on the horizon.
Jim Potter
Clemmons