The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Take a breath
I'm reading more and more in the media that we are beginning to experience COVID fatigue and that we don't know how we are catching the virus. Yes, our culture has evolved into a "moving-on-to-the-next" mode as the fast pace of news both real and unreal assaults us. What I would like to ask readers to do is just stop, take a breath, think and consider what you are doing that exposes you or others to COVID.
I'm in the higher-risk pool of citizens who still felt called to work early election voting. I met lots of wonderful, considerate people.
I also saw two separate, incredibly dangerous people who went through the voting process only to then tell us they were COVID positive and in quarantine. Why would anyone do this to us?
What our health professions tell us is truth, people. Follow the guidelines, stop, take a breath, consider what you are doing and stay safe for all of us.
Jay Parsons
Winston-Salem
School confusion
The article “Some students to return Monday” in the Oct. 28 Journal regarding the decision by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board is troubling. The majority of the board reversed its decision to rely on two core indicators established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommended by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to guide the district's reopening.
This decision was made even after some of them knew that a pre-kindergarten teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 23.
COVID-19 cases are rising and are at some of their highest levels, but apparently the majority of the board "decided to go with emotion and feelings instead of science," as board member Andrea Bramer said. This disregard of science and health recommendation calls into question how much the majority of the board values the health and welfare of the students, teachers and staff.
This is exactly why we are in this place — emotions and feelings instead of science. Shame on them! Deaths will result from their decision. They should be prepared to live with that fact. If they can't, maybe they should rethink their decision.
Jan Oller
Lewisville
Question country
It is OK to question and even dispute what we do not like about this country.
We must stop letting the politics confuse our elections. We are being manipulated for votes by our own individual issues — divided and misled. Our freedoms were not intended to be tarnished by a rich man’s greed or a zealot’s twist. The words written by our Founding Fathers were not meant to separate our nation’s leaders from the people they were elected to represent.
How can they speak for us if they vote themselves privileges that we do not share?
Brothers stand against brothers because of single issues that the powerful would use to divide us to gain control, to change the very dreams we immigrated here to share.
William Coats
Clemmons
Policy influence
The slew of political advertising, debates, rallies and mudslinging may finally die down after the election. Once the votes are cast, there may be little we can do about who represents us in Congress until the 2022 midterms. However, our influence over public policy does not need to wait.
Regardless of whom is elected, officeholders always have open lines of communication. We can impact the policy decisions of our congressional leaders by contacting them via email or phone to share opinions on legislation. Each office keeps a record of how many people reach out and what legislation or issues they support. Depending on the topic, a member of Congress may change his or her support with as few as a dozen constituent contacts.
I’ll use myself as an example. My biggest concern is foreign aid — I don’t believe our country does enough to help the world’s poorest people. Neither Cal Cunningham nor Sen. Thom Tillis have made this topic a central focus of their campaigns. But I’m not consigned to silently accept the winner’s choices on the issue for the next six years. I will call and email my senators weekly until my priorities are addressed.
We do not need to be invisible to our officeholders in the years between elections. We have the power to shape the actions of our congressional leaders, and we should use it.
Sam Nall
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!