The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

How can they speak for us if they vote themselves privileges that we do not share?

Brothers stand against brothers because of single issues that the powerful would use to divide us to gain control, to change the very dreams we immigrated here to share.

William Coats

Clemmons

Policy influence

The slew of political advertising, debates, rallies and mudslinging may finally die down after the election. Once the votes are cast, there may be little we can do about who represents us in Congress until the 2022 midterms. However, our influence over public policy does not need to wait.

Regardless of whom is elected, officeholders always have open lines of communication. We can impact the policy decisions of our congressional leaders by contacting them via email or phone to share opinions on legislation. Each office keeps a record of how many people reach out and what legislation or issues they support. Depending on the topic, a member of Congress may change his or her support with as few as a dozen constituent contacts.