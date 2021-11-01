The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The difference?
Would someone please explain the difference between the continuing claims of Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by vote fraud and Stacey Abrams’ continuing claims that voter suppression prevented her from winning the Georgia governor's election?
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem
Deserved better
The Oct. 28 front-page article, “Rural Hall considers lawsuit,” reported a false allegation made against us, three former members of the Rural Hall Town Council. We were accused of violating state law by approving a severance package for Megan Garner, the former town manager. This is false.
Every action taken by the council followed the law, as was confirmed to us by then-town attorney D. Barrett Burge.
Garner was hired as town manager in 2017 and did an excellent job. She launched family movie nights at the park, brought in food trucks and encouraged safe social activities during the pandemic. Garner proved herself to be reliable and judicious in following state laws and procedures of government.
Nevertheless, she became the target of a smear campaign, orchestrated by a few residents of the town and intended to drive her out of the job. We received emails, texts and calls spreading petty gossip and untruths. One council member was told on the phone to “get on board” or he would “soon regret it.” A disgruntled former town employee berated Garner at a public meeting, without objection from the mayor, who was presiding.
Collectively, the three of us served the town of Rural Hall on its council for more than 32 years. Garner’s performance was a sterling example of professionalism and competence. She deserved better from the town’s leaders. And so do the people of Rural Hall.
John McDermon
Ricky Plunkett
Jesse Stigall
Rural Hall
McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall resigned from the Rural Hall Town Council on Oct. 21. — the editor
A spiritual revival
Our country needs a spiritual revival. It needs a return to Christian values.
I don’t mean an exertion of Christian “rights” or a predominance of Christians in government. Former President Trump caused great division in the Christian world and pretty much tore the evangelical world into pieces. “Evangelical” now makes people think of right-wing political agendas, not Jesus.
We need a return to true Christian values.
The Christian church in America is on the wane. People are leaving in droves, sick of the hypocrisy and the politics. The only way people will ever accept Jesus is if they see his disciples exhibiting love, kindness, gentleness and humility instead of anger and hatred.
Isn't salvation more important than elections?
I don’t know if the American Christian church is up for that challenge.
Kathy Figg
Winston-Salem
What’s keeping them?
How should your tax dollars be spent? Surely this is a question every North Carolinian ought to be able to answer. Right now, while Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly are negotiating our state budget, there are $7.2 billion in state coffers. So far, draft budgets have not included Medicaid expansion.
North Carolina is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid. Federal incentives would allow us to expand our state health safety net with no additional expenditures this year. After that, the federal government will cover 90% of our state’s Medicaid expansion costs in perpetuity.
Who would gain coverage? The people who make too much for current Medicaid coverage (42% of poverty level) but not enough to be able to obtain ACA coverage with subsidies (138% of poverty rate).
Some Triad legislators oppose Medicaid expansion. Sen. Joyce Krawiec warns against creating a “new entitlement” that will bankrupt the state in the unlikely event that the federal government goes back on its commitments. Rep. Donny Lambeth will only consider expansion that includes a work requirement, which the Supreme Court has disallowed, and for good reasons. (As it happens, most people who would be covered by expansion are in fact working.) Now the federal government is offering incentives that would allow North Carolina to expand Medicaid without spending any state dollars for now, and only 10% of cost in the future. The numbers are clear. What’s keeping N.C. legislators from allocating our tax dollars responsibly?