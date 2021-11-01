The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Isn't salvation more important than elections?

I don’t know if the American Christian church is up for that challenge.

Kathy Figg

Winston-Salem

What’s keeping them?

How should your tax dollars be spent? Surely this is a question every North Carolinian ought to be able to answer. Right now, while Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly are negotiating our state budget, there are $7.2 billion in state coffers. So far, draft budgets have not included Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid. Federal incentives would allow us to expand our state health safety net with no additional expenditures this year. After that, the federal government will cover 90% of our state’s Medicaid expansion costs in perpetuity.

Who would gain coverage? The people who make too much for current Medicaid coverage (42% of poverty level) but not enough to be able to obtain ACA coverage with subsidies (138% of poverty rate).