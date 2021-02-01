The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Act with integrity

"The United States is a nation of laws, not men. And I do not believe we can ignore the facts or disregard the Constitution so that the president can be placed above the law."

Those are the words spoken by then-Rep. Richard Burr upon voting to impeach Bill Clinton in 1999. I ask now-Sen. Burr to act with integrity, and carefully weigh the charges and evidence in the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

The words of presidential historian Michael Beschloss sum up the situation very well:

“This is the only president in American history who incited an insurrection against Congress that could have resulted in assassinations and hostage-taking and, conceivably, the cancellation of a free presidential election and the fracturing of a democracy. That’s a fact, and it won’t change in 50 years. It’s very hard to think of a scenario under which someone might imagine some wonderful thing that Donald Trump did that will outshine that. He did, literally, the worst thing that an American president could ever do.”

After publicly blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has already met with him to begin plotting for the 2022 elections. Has he no shame?