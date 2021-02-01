The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Act with integrity
"The United States is a nation of laws, not men. And I do not believe we can ignore the facts or disregard the Constitution so that the president can be placed above the law."
Those are the words spoken by then-Rep. Richard Burr upon voting to impeach Bill Clinton in 1999. I ask now-Sen. Burr to act with integrity, and carefully weigh the charges and evidence in the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
The words of presidential historian Michael Beschloss sum up the situation very well:
“This is the only president in American history who incited an insurrection against Congress that could have resulted in assassinations and hostage-taking and, conceivably, the cancellation of a free presidential election and the fracturing of a democracy. That’s a fact, and it won’t change in 50 years. It’s very hard to think of a scenario under which someone might imagine some wonderful thing that Donald Trump did that will outshine that. He did, literally, the worst thing that an American president could ever do.”
After publicly blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has already met with him to begin plotting for the 2022 elections. Has he no shame?
Would Republican jurors be thinking about this situation differently if Vice President Mike Pence had actually been captured and murdered?
Dianne Blancato
Winston-Salem
Green light
It seems to me that if the Senate votes to acquit Donald Trump for inciting the rioters that invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, then it will be giving a green light to future presidential losers to act in this same manner.
Most Republicans must have enjoyed having their workplace attacked and having their lives, the lives of their co-workers and those of their staff threatened. That's good because, should they acquit Trump, they could see such an invasion every four years.
Mary Billingsley
Winston-Salem
Other options
It angers me that two important options for North Carolinians have been shut off (“Constitution, Green political parties no longer recognized by NC,” Jan. 28). I wouldn’t necessarily have chosen them myself, but we need more options. The two major parties have produced nothing but gridlock and hypocrisy for the last two decades or so. All they do is lie about each other and fight for power.
If every Republican and every Democrat — or even half — quit their parties, maybe their behavior would change. But that doesn’t look likely.
I hope the driving forces behind the Green and Constitution parties will keep up their efforts for recognition. They may actually have the solutions that the major parties lack.
Steve Dalton
Winston-Salem
Read his speech
Those who think former President Trump didn't incite an insurrection on Jan. 6 haven't read his speech.
He did say "peaceful" one time about 18 minutes into the speech, after he praised Rudy Giuliani's "trial by combat" speech, after he'd said the crowd needed to fight eight times, after he'd said the election was a fraud/stolen/cheated or rigged 11 times, after he'd said they weren't going to take it, let it happen or give up seven times.
After saying "peaceful" that one time, he continued to rant for another 50 minutes telling the folks they needed to fight 11 more times, saying the election was a fraud/stolen/cheated/illegal 26 more times. He repeated lies about fraud in Pennsylvania disproven by Rudy Giuliani and lies about fraud in Georgia disproven by the Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and the Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger.
If sedition isn't grounds for impeachment, nothing is. If preventing a seditious politician from running for office after he leaves office isn't constitutional, someone needs to tell former Secretary of War William Belknap.