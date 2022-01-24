The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A successful completion
Kudos to our city, to Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, the housing authority and the activists who brought about the decision and funding to renovate Crystal Towers (“Crystal Towers will not be sold,” Jan. 19). I believe it is the right thing to do and the residents and building are worthy of it.
I’ve been following the three years of articles written in the Journal about the building and residents, but I am anticipating three more years of articles because much difficulty lies ahead with planning, design and engineering and especially construction. In the Jan. 20 editorial “Crystal Towers will remain a safe haven,” it was stated that the residents “don’t have to leave.”
That’s great, but as a practicing architect, I understand the road ahead. Any general contractor will tell you that the project will take less time and cost less if you evacuate the building. Or you can juggle the residents, do the renovations in bits and pieces, cause multiple disruptions in building services, take longer and pay more to keep contractors on site for a longer duration and, as a result, get less for your money. Don’t the residents still have to move out, though? How do you renovate a bathroom or kitchenette or even paint apartment walls if they don’t?
There is much to plan for, and I trust we will hear reports of progress. Good luck. Truly. I look forward to a successful completion of the project.
Joe Bircher
Winston-Salem
Losing ‘socialism’
Kudos to the writer of the Jan. 21 letter “Basic definitions,” who defined the major political and economic systems. He is correct in describing the American system as a combination of a democratic government and a capitalist economy and is also correct in not using “socialism” to describe our government or economy.
In a socialist system, the government owns the production of all goods and services. Material goods produced in the U.S. are manufactured by privately owned businesses. Until Congress makes private business ownership illegal, America cannot be called socialist.
The U.S. government does not produce any goods. It does incorporate some socialist elements by providing essential services that most private businesses cannot afford or are unwilling to provide, such as Social Security, Medicare, air traffic control, mail delivery, law enforcement, insurance of deposit accounts, etc.
Pay attention to candidates (people wanting to represent you in our representative democracy) who promise to end socialism in the U.S. If they are elected and keep their promise, are you prepared to lose the services listed above or any of the hundreds of other services not listed?
Gary Meeks
Boonville
Label: antisemitism
I am opposed to antisemitism. No one has the right to attack another for religious reasons. But labeling a person or a company antisemitic because they nonviolently object to the way Israeli Zionists are oppressing the Palestinian people is to misuse and minimize an important label (“Unilever must be held accountable,” Jan. 22).
Israel has, over the past 70 years, turned the Palestinians (who lived there for centuries before Israel was re-created) into zero-class noncitizens. Their vineyards, orchards and dwellings in the West Bank are stolen for Israeli “settlements” surrounded by huge walls and connected by roads for Jewish drivers only. Gaza has been turned into the world’s largest open-air prison, where 2 million Palestinians live in enforced misery and poverty. When Palestinians show their objection to this apartheid by firing a few ineffective fireworks at Israeli territory, their power and water plants may be destroyed by massive bombs; high-rise buildings can be flattened and children killed with impunity. Noncompliant Palestinians are imprisoned and tortured.
Well, where there is conflict, look for oppression. But do not object to that oppression in the U.S. lest you be labeled antisemitic and lose your contract or your job.