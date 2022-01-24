The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A successful completion

Kudos to our city, to Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, the housing authority and the activists who brought about the decision and funding to renovate Crystal Towers (“Crystal Towers will not be sold,” Jan. 19). I believe it is the right thing to do and the residents and building are worthy of it.

I’ve been following the three years of articles written in the Journal about the building and residents, but I am anticipating three more years of articles because much difficulty lies ahead with planning, design and engineering and especially construction. In the Jan. 20 editorial “Crystal Towers will remain a safe haven,” it was stated that the residents “don’t have to leave.”