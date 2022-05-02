The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Focus

Alton Absher’s April 29 letter “Absher speaks truth” indicates his wife, candidate for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board Sarah Absher, did not respond to the Journal’s inquiry to all candidates because it went to her spam folder.

When I went to Absher’s website to learn more about her, I quickly saw her mention of the following in response to questions: “If there is a shortage of Kleenex in the next few days, I apologize, as my responses may cause an uptick in liberal tears. Enjoy!”

I am very sad to read this candidate, among others, seems to base her candidacy on the further political polarization of our school board. That will not serve our children. Service on the school board requires a focus on quality public education.

Now that Absher has located her spam folder, I would welcome her response to the Journal.

Jessica Telligman

Winston-Salem

Providing the answer

The primary elections are approaching and it can be difficult to find information on candidates, especially those running for local offices. Vote411.org is the answer.

Vote411, provided by the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, is nonpartisan, up-to-date, easy to navigate and a one-stop-shop for your voting needs.

Candidates are asked to provide statements about their qualifications and answer questions relevant to the specific political offices.

The League of Women Voters does not edit candidate information so you can be confident that you are reading the candidates’ own words.

Vote411 also provides specifics on voter registration, absentee ballot requests, early voting, polling sites and candidate debates and forums. By entering your address, you can see a sample ballot that lists the races and candidates that will be on your ballot.

On Vote411, voters can check their registration status before heading to the polls.

It is a good idea for voters to confirm that they are active on the state’s voter rolls before voting.

Early voting has begun and the primary election is May 17.

Be prepared and participate. Voter turnout is frequently low for primaries and midterm elections. All elections have consequences.

The people of Ukraine remind us how precious and precarious our democracy is. To quote Susan B. Anthony, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”

Karen Oles

Winston-Salem

Hardman for school board

As a veteran North Carolina educator and National Board-certified teacher, I urge readers to support Michael Hardman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. School curriculum has become excessively packed with “extras,” so his “back to basics” approach is sorely needed to restore optimal student achievement.

More is not better in terms of the learning process. Streamlining instructional content adds depth and quality to subject matter, which benefits both teachers and students. Michael’s civil engineering experience provides a practical perspective of the current STEM focus, expanding the board’s vision of what students know and are able to do in the future. Please support Hardman4Schools!

Sami Ousley Bills

Winston-Salem

Can’t relate

I can’t relate to Republicans. I’m not rich. A person’s personal life is their business. We are a country of immigrants. Our diversity is our strength. Votes are accurately counted. COVID was apolitical, and best fought with an apolitical approach. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died from COVID because of political disinformation. Religion, regardless of faith, is not oppressed. Nor is there a state religion. The Earth is God’s gift, and our responsibility to steward. Educational filters reduce the value of education.

This is a great country to call home, but under threat. Why don’t Republicans understand we are a great county, and the envy of the free world? Why do they hate the U.S.?

John Wooding

Winston-Salem