The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The Republican
Party line
In 1978, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings released a song titled “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys.” The 2021 version should be “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Republicans.” The Republican Party today is not the party of Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan. It has been taken over by the narcissistic liar, Donald Trump, and as a result we no longer have two parties that believe in democracy. Today’s GOP believes in complete loyalty to the leader.
Trump’s Big Lie says the election was stolen was from him. Facts say otherwise. Republicans are rewriting history of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia says it looked like a “normal tourist visit” — even though there is a photo of him and other Republicans barricading doors to the House gallery in an attempt to prevent rioters from entering. Sen. Ron Johnson called the Capitol insurrection a peaceful protest.
Rep. Liz Cheney is a conservative icon. But because she would not parrot Trump’s lie about a stolen election, she was removed from leadership. Any Republican who does not stick to the party line that Trump won the election will be demoted.
Republicans are afraid of increased voter turnout and that is why there is a concerted effort by Republican legislators in 47 states to introduce bills to restrict ballot access.
Any Republican who believes in democracy and not autocracy must join forces with Cheney to rid the party of the scourge of Trump.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
The wide gulf
Perhaps the readers taking umbrage at your coverage of CEO salaries (“Follow the money,” May 16) are missing the point. I didn't read it as a shaming of the CEOs themselves, rather as deploring the vast divide between their income and that of the workers. The writer of the May 20 letter "A simplistic matrix" notes the qualities needed for leading a corporation: personal sacrifice, discipline, vision, etc., but neglects to note that the same qualities apply to all who work for a living and should be honored for leaders and followers alike. Nobody is saying that those at the top shouldn't be compensated fairly, only that everybody else should also be.
The fact that many workers can no longer support their families on one or even two paychecks is a leading motivator for acts such as the insurrection of Jan. 6, carried out by anti-democracy misfit thugs aided by the gullible and desperate who were fed incendiary lies. It is also a factor in the continuing division and mistrust of neighbor for neighbor and the rising crime rate. In light of these realities, it is imperative that the wide gulf between the top and bottom earners be illuminated and addressed. It is good journalism.
Lee Pulliam
Winston-Salem
Fear 2.0
Mark Thiessen’s most recent column, “Biden and the concerns of the vaccine hesitant” (May 22) was critical of President Biden and Democrats for wearing masks. Why does this bother him? Better yet, what is he afraid of? Why is wearing a mask, a sign of respect for the elderly and vulnerable, an action indicative that there is a horrible virus that can kill, so frightening to some?
The answer is difficult to admit, but the deeper, disturbing answer is, we do not want to admit that we were wrong!
“Stop the hoards of Hispanic immigrants, they are taking our jobs!” No they are not. There are plenty of jobs going unfilled right now. It is difficult to admit that we were wrong about that, and it is the American worker that has been disrespected for decades.
Oh wait, can it really be that Black lives really do matter? Maybe we were wrong that America is not a racist country. It is so hard to admit that there are some people who have not had the same opportunity as others.
We are sore afraid to admit that the election is over and that Jan. 6 was not a rowdy tourist event but an insurrection. Fear causes some people to act in ways contrary to their best interests. What are we afraid of?