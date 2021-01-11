The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Death is forever

Teachers are worried about dying from COVID-19. At least two local educators have already died from COVID-related causes. Can you blame other Forsyth County teachers for not wanting to be the next statistic?

In response to teachers' concerns, members of our school board who voted to reopen school buildings have issued platitudes like: "Many children's only safe place is school. I know children trying to do remote learning with abuse going on, supervising multiple younger siblings, electricity being cut off, and dealing with hunger. So many students depend on our schools for basic needs."

Trust me, teachers already know students are suffering. But with local COVID rates at an all-time high, how safe will our schools really be? Students will be at risk of catching COVID themselves and spreading it to other family members.

I ask the school board once again: Why can't we be focused on saving lives? How many lives lost is enough? We are a few short weeks away from the vaccine being made available for teachers. Why not delay reopening until the majority of educators have been vaccinated?

Elisabeth Motsinger said it best: "Ten years from now, students won't remember if they returned in January or March, but they will remember if one of their teachers died."