The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Death is forever
Teachers are worried about dying from COVID-19. At least two local educators have already died from COVID-related causes. Can you blame other Forsyth County teachers for not wanting to be the next statistic?
In response to teachers' concerns, members of our school board who voted to reopen school buildings have issued platitudes like: "Many children's only safe place is school. I know children trying to do remote learning with abuse going on, supervising multiple younger siblings, electricity being cut off, and dealing with hunger. So many students depend on our schools for basic needs."
Trust me, teachers already know students are suffering. But with local COVID rates at an all-time high, how safe will our schools really be? Students will be at risk of catching COVID themselves and spreading it to other family members.
I ask the school board once again: Why can't we be focused on saving lives? How many lives lost is enough? We are a few short weeks away from the vaccine being made available for teachers. Why not delay reopening until the majority of educators have been vaccinated?
Elisabeth Motsinger said it best: "Ten years from now, students won't remember if they returned in January or March, but they will remember if one of their teachers died."
Remote learning is temporary, but death is forever. Educators are not willing to risk their lives for their jobs. So: When teachers leave the profession en masse, who will be left to provide the "basic needs" our students require?
Brooks Jones
Winston-Salem
Who we are
The late football Coach Dennis Green once famously ranted about an opponent that “They are who we thought they were!” While leaders around the country proclaim that events at the Capitol building do not reflect who we are as a nation, on the contrary, these events dramatically display to the world exactly who we are.
Pretending that national and local leadership were not expounding and displaying dangerous ideas and actions only enables that events that culminated in the Capitol riot will take place. Local politicians still refuse to accept election facts that have been confirmed by numerous reliable sources.
The constant repetition of falsehoods and lies does not make them true. Allowing these people to maintain positions of leadership makes us all culpable. Unfortunately, this is who we are.
John Eder
Winston-Salem
Six months
I have a suggestion:
Shutter Congress for six months and deny these politicians (who should go without pay) any access to mass media and Big Tech. I believe we would have a calmer, safer, saner country, and they would discover just how "essential" they really are.
Judy Frank
Kernersville
The fix
Whoever made up the crowd of jokers that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, surely many in the crowd were there "to see what happens."
Others of the same ilk as in Charlottesville and a toxic and extraneous mix of radicals borrowed legitimacy from President Trump's lies and his endless feedback loop of conspiracy, stolen election rants that took flight with Rudy Giuliani and the dictator-in-training at the Wednesday morning rally and historic four years of warped rhetoric from a disengaged president.
The final blow was a Black and a Jew elected in Georgia that turned the Senate. It was just enough to turn the stomachs of (mostly) white men full of hate that justify, even rejoice in, their angry and defiant triumph.
The fix? Impeachment takes too long. Resigning his office: never. Removal from office: the only safe option. As a democratic society, we do not have the luxury to wait until the inauguration. Trump's own shallow response that "there will be a peaceful transition of power" is his defiant and most desperate final lie.
Bruce C. Anderson