 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

  • 0

Hold them accountable

In “Working to keep our children safe” (June 1), state Sen. Joyce Krawiec pats herself and her colleagues on the back by using a bullet (no pun intended) format, listing 15 of their accomplishments since 2013 that have kept N.C. school children safe. Included are required lockdown drills, anonymous safety tip lines and the like; however, increases in spending and funding for safety measures are the main strategies. In closing, Krawiec appeals to us to “continue to pray” with her “to protect our precious children.” It’s not surprising that one who voted against gun control measures (HB 398 and SB 43) did not mention gun control as a possible effort to keep our children safe.

The NRA has convinced gun owners that gun ownership and gun control are incompatible. It lobbies, buys and pays for politicians who represent them, not the majority of their constituents, who are ready for change. It is time to hold all of our elected officials, federal and state, accountable. It’s time to talk about gun control. Show Republican legislators who continue to stonewall and refuse to even acknowledge that, yes, guns are a problem in our country, the exit door. Vote like lives depend on it, because they do.

People are also reading…

Patty Goodrich

Winston-Salem

If we’re serious

In her June 1 guest column, “Working to keep our children safe,” N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec lists “things that the legislature has done in North Carolina to keep our students safe,” including funds for SROs in elementary, middle and high schools. Yet the SRO at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde wasn’t able to prevent the massacre there. Across the country, “hardening” our schools hasn’t made them safer.

Krawiec goes on to highlight the $32.8 million allocated in 2020/21 for mental health support — a drop in the bucket compared to the needs facing our schools right now. With 2,557 public schools in North Carolina, that’s $12,827 per school. If Republicans are serious about supporting mental health, they need to allocate much more. Currently, the average Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school psychologist is responsible for three to four schools! What kind of support can one psychologist possibly hope to provide when dealing with thousands of students?

Further, Krawiec fails to mention what the legislature could, and should, do to prevent gun violence in our schools. Florida provides a good example: After the Parkland shooting, the Republicans there passed a bill banning weapons sales to anyone under the age of 21 — also imposing a three-day waiting period on most long-gun purchases and creating a “red flag” law allowing authorities to confiscate weapons from people deemed to constitute a public threat. If we’re serious about protecting our children here in North Carolina, let’s not wait to act before a school mass shooting happens.

Valerie Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

No guarantee

The writer of the May 28 letter “Natural rights” keeps trying to make the same point: To have an objective standard of morality, you’ve got to have a creator.

But establishing a creator doesn’t establish objectivity. The act of creation would not establish perfect moral understanding.

Is honesty an acceptable moral value just because the creator says so or does the creator support honesty because it’s innately moral? If it’s innately moral, why do we need a creator to say so?

What if the creator said lying is moral? Would it be?

A creator’s morality may be arbitrary.

That certainly seems to be the case when you consider that people who believe in a creator often believe in different standards of morality. Believing in a creator does not guarantee objectivity.

But all of this is putting the cart before the horse; the writer has not proved there’s a creator.

Do we have to pretend there’s a creator just to maintain an illusion of objectivity?

A shared standard of morality is based on our intellect and our sense of empathy; the rest is just window dressing. We know that equality is right because we know what it feels like when we’re treated unfairly.

An increasing number of Americans get along fine without a creator.

Fred Henderson

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online to letters@wsjournal.com, with full name, address and telephone number. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

We live in a lovely community in a state evenly divided politically. I wish the Journal's editors and letter writers would refrain from broadly smearing one party or the other. 

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Citizens should not be allowed to own assault rifles. They are designed to kill humans in war. There is no legitimate use of these tools of war by law-abiding citizens.

The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Referencing the Texas school shooting tragedy, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s guest column, “Working to keep our children safe,” was published in the Journal on June 1.

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

I never imagined that we would be a country that restricted the liberty of those under 21 to buy and consume alcohol but leave them unfettered rights to purchase weapons that can be used to kill multiple men, women and children in a matter of a few minutes.

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

If officials stood and pledged to their constituents that they would do everything in their power to ban the sale of assault weapons and to require universal background checks, we would know for whom to vote in upcoming elections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert