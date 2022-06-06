The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Hold them accountable

In “Working to keep our children safe” (June 1), state Sen. Joyce Krawiec pats herself and her colleagues on the back by using a bullet (no pun intended) format, listing 15 of their accomplishments since 2013 that have kept N.C. school children safe. Included are required lockdown drills, anonymous safety tip lines and the like; however, increases in spending and funding for safety measures are the main strategies. In closing, Krawiec appeals to us to “continue to pray” with her “to protect our precious children.” It’s not surprising that one who voted against gun control measures (HB 398 and SB 43) did not mention gun control as a possible effort to keep our children safe.

The NRA has convinced gun owners that gun ownership and gun control are incompatible. It lobbies, buys and pays for politicians who represent them, not the majority of their constituents, who are ready for change. It is time to hold all of our elected officials, federal and state, accountable. It’s time to talk about gun control. Show Republican legislators who continue to stonewall and refuse to even acknowledge that, yes, guns are a problem in our country, the exit door. Vote like lives depend on it, because they do.

Patty Goodrich

Winston-Salem

If we’re serious

In her June 1 guest column, “Working to keep our children safe,” N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec lists “things that the legislature has done in North Carolina to keep our students safe,” including funds for SROs in elementary, middle and high schools. Yet the SRO at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde wasn’t able to prevent the massacre there. Across the country, “hardening” our schools hasn’t made them safer.

Krawiec goes on to highlight the $32.8 million allocated in 2020/21 for mental health support — a drop in the bucket compared to the needs facing our schools right now. With 2,557 public schools in North Carolina, that’s $12,827 per school. If Republicans are serious about supporting mental health, they need to allocate much more. Currently, the average Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school psychologist is responsible for three to four schools! What kind of support can one psychologist possibly hope to provide when dealing with thousands of students?

Further, Krawiec fails to mention what the legislature could, and should, do to prevent gun violence in our schools. Florida provides a good example: After the Parkland shooting, the Republicans there passed a bill banning weapons sales to anyone under the age of 21 — also imposing a three-day waiting period on most long-gun purchases and creating a “red flag” law allowing authorities to confiscate weapons from people deemed to constitute a public threat. If we’re serious about protecting our children here in North Carolina, let’s not wait to act before a school mass shooting happens.

Valerie Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

No guarantee

The writer of the May 28 letter “Natural rights” keeps trying to make the same point: To have an objective standard of morality, you’ve got to have a creator.

But establishing a creator doesn’t establish objectivity. The act of creation would not establish perfect moral understanding.

Is honesty an acceptable moral value just because the creator says so or does the creator support honesty because it’s innately moral? If it’s innately moral, why do we need a creator to say so?

What if the creator said lying is moral? Would it be?

A creator’s morality may be arbitrary.

That certainly seems to be the case when you consider that people who believe in a creator often believe in different standards of morality. Believing in a creator does not guarantee objectivity.

But all of this is putting the cart before the horse; the writer has not proved there’s a creator.

Do we have to pretend there’s a creator just to maintain an illusion of objectivity?

A shared standard of morality is based on our intellect and our sense of empathy; the rest is just window dressing. We know that equality is right because we know what it feels like when we’re treated unfairly.

An increasing number of Americans get along fine without a creator.

Fred Henderson

Winston-Salem