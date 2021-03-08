The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Essential caregivers
Over the last year of COVID lockdown, Richard Craver has done an outstanding job reporting the numbers of cases for the Journal. What has not been seen are the faces of the long-term care residents who have now been unable to touch or be touched by loved ones for one year. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services announced that indoor visitation was now available in most facilities, but that does not include touch.
For eight months, N.C Caregivers for Compromise have been asking for a designation for essential caregivers: One person who is tested and screened just like staff to be able to touch and provide care for their loved one. Seventeen other states have now made this designation. There have been no reports of transmission from essential caregivers. A recent article from John Locke Foundation reports more excess deaths in N.C. (deaths above yearly averages) than from COVID. This is especially true in long-term care.
On March 10, members of the group will be at the legislative building in Raleigh, hoping to draw attention to the fact that the vast majority of long-term care residents of all ages are still unable to be touched or cared for by a family member.
We need essential caregivers in North Carolina. Please ask your representatives to pay attention, not just to the elaborate display of statistics, but to the real human beings who are suffering each day that the lockdown in long-term care continues.
Pat Weaver
Clemmons
Call ICE
I was reading about people who go into Mexican restaurants and, when told they have to wear a mask, threaten to call ICE.
I just want to say, aside from everything else going on, that to me is about as low as you can get.
First of all, not everybody who works in a Mexican restaurant is an illegal immigrant — probably none of them are — and it’s nothing but straight-up racist to assume they are.
Secondly, these people are essentially saying, “I’m fine with you being here illegally as long as you shut up and serve me, but if you don’t kiss my butt, I’m calling the authorities.” Such people would have been much happier in the Confederacy.
There are indeed deplorable people in the United States, and we seem to find more and more every day. They’re pretty easy to recognize, too — we can see their faces clearly.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Too far
I can’t believe you had the temerity to print a cartoon comparing former President Trump to Adolf Hitler.
The March 7 Doonesbury cartoon went too far. But I’m not surprised. Garry Trudeau has never been funny. He’s full of hate and spite and nothing else.
And people on the left have been going too far with Trump for years now. It wasn’t enough to impeach him twice — and Democrats had been looking for an excuse to do that before he was even elected — now they’re still trying to revile him, even after he’s been banned from Twitter. Out of office, he’s still liberals’ favorite boogie man to blame for everything that goes wrong.
There may be one legitimate comparison: He’s not going to give up, either. He’s still a potent force in the Republican Party and in American life, the one figure in the last 30 years who is beholden to no politics beyond his own beliefs. As far as I’m concerned, he’s still my president.
Bob Branson
Winston-Salem
Off the fence
Thanks to the writer of the March 4 letter “Term limit effects.” I have been sitting on this uncomfortable fence for some time: to limit or not to limit.
On the one hand, term limits can force the untimely loss of good leadership and productive governance. On the other hand (and there is always an “other hand”), if the absence of term limits produces a whole slew of nitwits and swamp creatures who answer to others who pay them, not to “we the people,” then that’s not for me. And they will sit as long as their donor/investors pay them to sit.