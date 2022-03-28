The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Our own ethics

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s revelation is testament to the complexities surrounding abortion (“Robinson says future wife had abortion years ago,” March 25).

This Republican-adored official is not a murderer. And neither is the woman living in unaffordable circumstances. But in this land of freedom, we tend to feel we can upend it with our own ethical and moral rectitudes.

Just as we wield a weapon to save our life, we can also do so with medicine. Abortion is not the best choice, but sometimes it’s the only choice. Regret can set in, but the same occurs when pulling the trigger.

Our paradoxical procurements to freedom encircle our messy, juxtaposing and myriad beliefs. Being strictly pro-life is an infringement on others’ choices and circumstances — such as rape, complications at birth and incest. But equivocally, in our divine right to manifest our own path and destiny.

Freedom is complicated, but with absolutism, it’s not freedom at all — it’s control.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Atheistic faith

With regard to the March 25 letter “By faith,” I think people who don’t believe in God must have more faith to believe in the creative ability of nature than those who believe in the creative ability of a Supreme Being known as God. However, atheists may not admit that nature is just a random force to which they attribute creative abilities.

And I doubt that the vast majority of the people who don’t believe in God have given much, if any, earnest consideration to mathematical probability, which indicates that there is virtually no possibility that pure chance could have resulted in the creation of the most complex forms of animal life, particularly human life.

For the first humans, all their vital organs had to come into existence at the same time and be functioning properly. Furthermore, the percentage of each of the various minerals that comprised their bodies had to fall within a relatively narrow range. It is incomprehensible that this could have occurred as a result of pure chance and that it occurred at essentially the same time for at least one male and at least one female, so they could perpetuate the human race.

Furthermore, biblical prophecies indicate that the Bible is the inspired Word of God. Unlike false claims of the fulfillment of prophecies made by secular sources such as Nostradamus, it can be demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that Old Testament prophecies regarding the coming of Jesus Christ were fulfilled, as indicated in the New Testament.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

Had their chance

People of a conservative mindset, whether Democrats or Republicans, had their chance. They’ve had many chances. They always get it wrong.

They got slavery wrong. The most consequential moral question of the age, and they got it wrong — while claiming that the Bible supported their view.

They got it wrong when they outlawed interracial marriage — while claiming that the Bible supported their view.

They got it wrong when they outlawed same-sex marriage — while claiming that the Bible supported their view.

Most conservatives now say that the first two decisions were based on a misinterpretation of Scripture, but with same-sex marriage, they’re certain their interpretation is correct. Just as certain as the slaveholders and segregationists were. And so we have to prepare to fight this battle again, should Republicans regain control of Congress.

The Bible may be an adequate personal guide for those who choose to follow it, but it is not a reliable guide for establishing laws for a free people to follow. The Constitution, secular law, referendums, common sense, flipping a coin — they’re all superior methods of determining how we should govern ourselves.

Jennie Kurra

Winston-Salem

Didn’t care

Republicans didn’t care about girls’ sports at all — they constantly tried to undermine funds for Title IX — until transgender women appeared.

My observation is that they’ll never take any kind of action until there’s someone for them to disenfranchise.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem