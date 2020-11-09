The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Democracy in America
Mark Nov. 3, 2020, as the day democracy in America died. It's painfully obvious that the majority of voters prefer a socialistic state to a democratic country. As the old saying goes: "You've made your bed — now go lie in it."
James C. Eller
Winston-Salem
Systemic racism is real
Blaming Democrats for “throwing away their shot” in the N.C. 2020 elections because of their response to the George Floyd protests is a thinly veiled façade (“Democrats threw away their shot,” Nov. 5). The reality behind that façade is that the election results reveal the state’s perpetuation of systemic racism and the rejection of anyone who wants to address it.
The insidiousness of systemic racism is that often it is not the explicit intent of those who perpetuate it. Lack of personal exposure to systemic inequities and oppression heightens the sense that they do not exist. For myself, by working in high-performing, low-performing and independent schools throughout my career, I learned that systemic racism painfully exists. Rather than deny its existence, we are morally obligated to educate ourselves and act to eradicate it. Houses of faith, educational institutions and government and business communities must step up and begin this morally imperative work.
Having an educated understanding of how our country’s racial history continues to play out today is vital for addressing and eliminating systemic racism. For with this understanding, the transparency of façades, such as the one presented by columnist John Hood, becomes glaringly apparent.
Linda Winikoff
Winston-Salem
Rejecting Trumpism
David Frum, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, wrote in 2018, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham recently stated, "If Republicans don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again."
Are you seeing, my fellow Americans? We have a group of elected Republican officials and Republican supporters so entrenched with the cult of Donald J. Trump that they are not capable of seeing the harm they are doing the GOP, much less our nation. Our only hope is for all the Trump 2020 campaign legal wrangling associated with the Nov. 3 election to be totally rejected by our courts. That rejection will assist the GOP in determining its course in the future, but that future will not include Trumpian politics after the rejection.
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
A healing nation?
Many of your letter writers have ask how anyone could vote for President Trump. The first lady of this state, Kristin Cooper, went a long way in answering the question.
She showed a group of religious people protesting at the Capitol her middle finger because some were displaying Trump political merchandise. Granted, this was a peaceful protest and not “mostly peaceful” protest that would involve property destruction and assaulting of law enforcement. She bragged about it on social media and later apologized. No need to, because she was expressing how she felt about half the people in the state.
President Trump exposed this about the political class and elites: They don’t like the other half. They don’t like their religion, their guns, their entertainment, their clothes, their trucks, their beliefs and have very little respect for their jobs. Trump exposed this and brought them out from behind their thin veil.
He also made the lives of the other half better. He deserved to lose by not talking about this instead of himself.
The new president has said he wants to help the nation heal. It will be interesting to see if he can bring along people like the first lady and the rest of the left. Just remember these are the people who made up a charge of Russian collusion, tried the 25th Amendment, and impeached the president. I, for one, do not hold out much hope.
Ben Prescott
Lexington
