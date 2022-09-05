The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Fascist threat

President Biden was right; there’s a fascist element in the Republican Party that is a threat to our nation.

I voted for President Biden in 2020. I think he’s doing a great job. I hope to vote for him again in 2024.

But if he ordered me to storm the Capitol, I wouldn’t do it. I’d wonder what the hell was wrong with him.

Trumpism is a cult.

Jane Francis

Winston-Salem

Stopping mosquitoes

Kudos for printing “Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly to other critters” (Aug. 27). No chemical or organic spray exists that is specific to mosquitoes. Companies are using broad-spectrum insecticides, meaning they kill all the insects, including the many beneficial pollinators that reach the sprayed plants, or are victims of the downwind drift of that spray. Even organic pyrethroids (made from chrysanthemums) continue to kill insects days after application.

There are far less damaging ways of reducing adult mosquito activity. Mosquitoes need standing water to reproduce. Just eliminating the standing water on property is a great start. If standing water can’t be eliminated, there are inexpensive mosquito “dunks” available at any hardware store that kill the mosquito and biting fly larvae before they can mature into adults. Mosquito buckets (water, straw and dunks) work very well, reducing adult populations while causing no collateral damage. Long sleeves, mosquito repellent and fans handle the rest.

Insect activity is crucial to a healthy environment. Plants, insects and animals produce oxygen, clean water, provide healthy topsoil, mitigate flooding, moderate weather, store carbon, pollinate 90% of plants, control pests and waste and disperse seeds. They do all that for free. To reap the benefit of those ecosystem services, our job is to do no harm to those insects, the birds that use those insects to feed their young or the animals that need the plants and insects to survive.

If we lose them, eventually we’ll lose humanity. They are that important.

Harriet McCarthy

Winston-Salem

Freedom and laws

If elected, I will stand in front of a chief justice and take the oath to uphold the office of the president of the United States of America.

This job can be a very tough job to do. You are in charge of doing the right things to help build a country for the good of every American.

We are a country that stands for freedom, but not the kind of freedom that says, “I can do whatever I want, and if you get in the way watch out.” We make laws to follow and obey.

So why are so many people in office not obeying these laws?

Our forefathers had to battle each other just to get independence written up so we can hopefully have some peace between everyone. Today we have a divided country. We fight with each other. We had a president who said we need to drain the swamp, and when that was said, all kinds of evil came out of the waters, and from the looks of what happened, his followers showed their true colors.

This is not the America I grew up in. We still had our problems back then, but we could talk it out. When it comes to taking something that does not belong to you, like a government document, a president should not break the law. Former President Trump needs to take his lumps and should be in jail. I know I would be in jail if I took government papers.

James Fleming

Clemmons

Finish

Maybe President Biden could get the contractor who is going to build the fence around his Delaware beach house to finish the border wall and save us some money!

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem