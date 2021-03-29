The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Today I am more concerned about the ultimate effects of COVID-19 than for potential reactions to the vaccine. I will trust the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine offers, as I relied on the polio vaccine and flu vaccines that protected me for years.

I am also concerned that we all do our part to prevent infecting others, regardless of how harmless cases may seem. If we truly care about our families, friends, neighbors and communities, we need to embrace the opportunity to protect them by getting vaccinated ourselves. Ignoring this opportunity may bring unexpected and unwelcome results.

Debora Horning

Winston-Salem

Birx’s witnessOn a CNN documentary over the weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, former President Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, said the White House could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives if it had coordinated better during the onset of the pandemic.

Yeah, we knew that. And at the time, we could see it on her face. We could see her balk as Trump touted the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to kill the virus — a possibility that launched a thousand parodies and legitimate fears that his “poorly educated” followers might actually do as he said.