The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Due punishment
I don’t know who the writer of the May 15 letter “Picked apart” thinks needs to be punished, but from my view, there are many strong reasons to “pick apart” and punish our former president — for his constant lies and dishonesty, his bigotry, his responsibility for hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths, the Jan. 6 riot and much more. He wasted billions of dollars on his lavish lifestyle and pet projects benefiting the rich.
President Biden is aiming to rebuild our country to benefit all our people and to strengthen our relationships with allies around the world.
To the devoted followers of our former president, please let the truth set you free.
Virginia Perry
Winston-Salem
A constitutional phrase
The problems with concerns over “socialism,” as expressed in the May 10 letter “Utopian promises,” are many. Among them are that conservatives often don’t even know what socialism really is. Also, they seem to conflate anything that would “promote the general welfare” of the American people — a constitutional phrase — with socialism.
Social Security is a beneficial program, appreciated by conservatives and liberals alike. But if we had no Social Security program and it were proposed today, it would be voted down by conservatives as “socialism.” Back when President Obama was trying to pass the Affordable Care Act, many conservatives complained, “Don’t mess with my Medicare,” even though Medicare is a government, i.e., socialistic program.
The truth is that we could have more programs that would benefit the American people as a whole that might be socialistic, but that doesn’t mean that this would become a socialist country. We’re too steeped in capitalism and consumerism for that to be a serious concern. But it makes a great boogeyman.
Some things should be above the profit motive. Other advanced countries figured that out long ago, and included medical care on that list. The private market, accessed through insurance companies, doesn’t make medical care better, more accessible or cheaper. It makes medical care profitable.
We would be better off if conservatives worried less about scare-mongering terms like “socialism” and worried more about making society better for their fellow Americans.
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem
They should be bothered
“Legislative proposal bothers school board members,” reads the May 12 headline. Well, I should hope so! The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board received a review and update on “several education-related bills, ranging from a bill that would require teachers to notify parents if their child is showing signs of ‘gender nonconformity’” No. 1: How could anyone see this as “education-related”? No. 2: What exactly is “gender nonconformity” and who gets to make that decision? No. 3: This needs to be a private, family discussion, not a teacher-generated discussion.
As a retired elementary school teacher, I was not even allowed to suggest that the child might have an attention deficit disorder because that is a medical issue. Here’s a phone call that no teacher in the world wants to make: “Hello Mrs. Jones. I am calling to let you know that your child is showing signs of gender nonconformity.” Just point me to the teachers’ parking lot, please.
Pamela J. Price
Winston-Salem
Cheap protection
With a great collective sigh of relief, we remove our masks, but perhaps a little caution?
There are more viruses, (viri) than one. We avoided last year’s flu season, but those strains are still out there, still mutating, just waiting for hosts.
We lost some of our natural immunity to the great mass of viruses, because we were isolating, like good citizens, And now we have to rebuild it. Cautiously. Being immune to COVID-19 does not make you immune to the common cold or the next batch of influenza.
So, be careful, it’s a viral jungle out there. A mask is real cheap protection compared to a week in bed with a fever. Have fun.
Stephen Wishnevsky
Walkertown