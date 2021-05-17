The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Due punishment

I don’t know who the writer of the May 15 letter “Picked apart” thinks needs to be punished, but from my view, there are many strong reasons to “pick apart” and punish our former president — for his constant lies and dishonesty, his bigotry, his responsibility for hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths, the Jan. 6 riot and much more. He wasted billions of dollars on his lavish lifestyle and pet projects benefiting the rich.

President Biden is aiming to rebuild our country to benefit all our people and to strengthen our relationships with allies around the world.

To the devoted followers of our former president, please let the truth set you free.

Virginia Perry

Winston-Salem

A constitutional phrase

The problems with concerns over “socialism,” as expressed in the May 10 letter “Utopian promises,” are many. Among them are that conservatives often don’t even know what socialism really is. Also, they seem to conflate anything that would “promote the general welfare” of the American people — a constitutional phrase — with socialism.