The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

I would never vote for Gerald Hege for dog catcher, let alone sheriff.

But to think that the state Senate would take up a bill to prevent this has-been, or anyone like him, from running for sheriff is to realize that these people just don’t have enough to do (“State Senate revives ‘Hege’ bill,” June 19).

First of all, any county with a majority of residents that elected a felon to guard their homes is just asking for trouble. But why should that be the state Senate’s business? Let counties do it and see what they get in terms of scandal and lawsuits. They have the right to be stupid.

We pay our legislators a minuscule amount and all they seem to do is waste their time and our money. We need to either pay more to attract smarter people or pay them nothing and get people who do nothing, which would be better than what we’ve got now.

Being a legislator should be like being a doctor. First rule: Do no harm.

Tommy Size

Winston-Salem

