The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The select committee
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. This committee will have unlimited subpoena power and will likely continue into next year’s election, which will be inconvenient for Republicans.
Congressional Republicans have no one to blame for this but themselves. They had the opportunity to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack, but they don’t do “bipartisan.” They define “bipartisan” to mean “partisan” because it includes Democrats.
Of course, there’s not much else they could do. Any investigation is likely show that some of them were complicit in the attack.
I hope all of your readers saw Gen. Mark Milley very clearly stating during the House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday that the attack was an attempt to overturn the Constitution of the United States. Some Republican pretend-soldier legislators are still trying to defend it. They’ve forgotten what it means to be in a democracy.
No reason to worry. The select committee will remind them.
Billy C. Meadows
Winston-Salem
Not enough to do
I would never vote for Gerald Hege for dog catcher, let alone sheriff.
But to think that the state Senate would take up a bill to prevent this has-been, or anyone like him, from running for sheriff is to realize that these people just don’t have enough to do (“State Senate revives ‘Hege’ bill,” June 19).
First of all, any county with a majority of residents that elected a felon to guard their homes is just asking for trouble. But why should that be the state Senate’s business? Let counties do it and see what they get in terms of scandal and lawsuits. They have the right to be stupid.
We pay our legislators a minuscule amount and all they seem to do is waste their time and our money. We need to either pay more to attract smarter people or pay them nothing and get people who do nothing, which would be better than what we’ve got now.
Being a legislator should be like being a doctor. First rule: Do no harm.
Tommy Size
Winston-Salem
His photos
I heard recently that Journal photographer Andrew Dye’s last day at the Journal was June 25. At first I was shocked, but later saddened. I will miss his fantastic photos and the stories that went along with them.
From sports to nature trails, he had the eye for the right time to click the shutter.
For many subscribers, I know, as well as me, the Journal will be less interesting to read without his photos.
Rhonda Michels
Winston-Salem
A dishonest movement
There’s plenty of dishonesty to go around in politics today, but I don’t know any movement more dishonest than the pro-life movement, which in all actuality should be called the “pro-fetus movement.”
Kudos for calling out state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s doubtful anecdote about a “born alive” baby that doesn’t seem to actually exist (“Krawiec’s claims behind abortion bill questioned,” June 21). The “pro-life” movement is full of stories like this, as well as unproved claims about when life begins, when a fetus is viable, etc. It’s all intended, not to illuminate the issue, but make it cloudier so they can cut abortion rights one more time. Every bill they pass is intended to move the issue one more iota in the direction they prefer.
You can always tell they’re lying when they say they’re passing a new restriction intended to protect the health of pregnant women.
And kudos to Gov. Roy Cooper for vetoing their latest anti-choice monstrosity (“Governor vetoes abortion bill,” June 26). If Republicans truly cared about women, Black people or people with Down syndrome, they’d be doing a lot more than trying to block abortions for those reasons.
And if they truly cared about small government, they’d get out of women’s uteruses and let them make private decisions with their own families, their own counselors and their own doctors. These legislators are not needed.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
Restoring faith
How Republican legislators can help restore faith in American elections:
Stop screaming about voter fraud when there is no voter fraud.
When the Democrat wins, congratulate him or her and say you’ll work with him or her for the good of the nation.
Stop claiming that everyone you don’t like is a socialist or communist who wants to destroy the country.
Stop electing ignorant flamethrowers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem