Thanks to teachers
I would like to congratulate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' teachers for beginning the school year with such dedication, compassion and flexibility.
In pre-COVID days, the teaching profession was already a difficult one. As we’ve watched class sizes increase, funding decrease and support staff and extra resources cut, we know that educators are asked to do a lot with little. Salaries for teachers in North Carolina are low compared to other states, and salaries within Forsyth County rank below the state average. (Each county offers its own supplemental pay in addition to the state-funded base salary.)
While I too am incredibly eager for schools to reopen, I would like to take a moment to applaud the efforts that have gone into making an entirely virtual school possible. Being a classroom teacher is so much more than simply conveying information about a subject. Teachers must effectively manage their students, the flow of the class, the culture of the classroom and more. As a former teacher, I spent just as much time reading about classroom management as I did about my specific subject. Thus, to transfer to a completely different learning environment is no easy task, especially with such little prep time. Teachers are navigating entirely new platforms and technologies, and they’re still expected to cultivate relationships within their classes and with parents. It takes years to hone best practices for teaching, and yet in a virtual world everything is new.
Teachers, thank you for the effort you have put into making virtual learning possible.
Anne Glenn
Winston-Salem
Support Cunningham
Cal Cunningham should be elected to replace Thom Tillis in the U.S. Senate.
When he served in the N.C. Senate, Cunningham fought for our teachers, public schools and community colleges, landmark clean air legislation and campaign finance reform.
Cunningham supports Medicaid expansion, which Tillis blocked as speaker of the N.C. House.
Cunningham is committed to preserving and strengthening the Affordable Care Act and will oppose any effort to cut Medicare. Tillis is trying to dismantle the ACA in the midst of a pandemic.
Cunningham is a staunch protector of the environment, while Tillis welcomes contributions from those responsible for environmental pollution. Cunningham does not accept corporate PAC money.
Cunningham is a proud veteran, including duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he was awarded the U.S. Army’s prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. He continues his service as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. Tillis has no military service.
North Carolina needs Cal Cunningham in the U.S. Senate.
George Little
Winston-Salem
Understand
Just so everyone understands: The Trump ads that show the fires and looting and say, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” were shot in President Trump’s America.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Bad policy
It appears that the Democratic Party has committed to losing the upcoming election.
Who in their right mind would agree that "defund the police," broadly interpreted as reducing funding for public safety, is good policy? Do not we all feel empathy for the law enforcement officers who take their lives into their hands simply serving a warrant or beginning a traffic stop?
With the pandemic of minority-on-minority violent crime, is cutting back on public safety really what those in the minority community want?
Yes, there are too many egregious instances of law enforcement officers acting inappropriately, but is not the answer to actually increase public safety funding to emphasize de-escalation skills, enhance community outreach and develop strategies to mitigate the educational and economic disparities that foster criminal behavior?
The party that carries the banner of "defund the police" is sure to lose, just as they should.
James McGrath
Yadkinville
Our first dictator
President Trump's nomination acceptance speech, on the White House lawn on Aug. 27, was very clear and to the point. He called on those Americans who support an authoritarian government where Trump is totally in charge to elect him as our first dictator.
Those among us who are committed to America’s constitutional democracy will be voting to preserve our heritage and will be voting for Joe Biden as our next president.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
(1) comment
