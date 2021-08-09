The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Mending broken trust
It is commendable that the Stokes County commissioners reconsidered their vote to not renew the county’s lease with LifeBrite as operator of the hospital in Danbury and connected facilities (“Future of Stokes Hospital in limbo,” Aug. 1). Had they proceeded with letting the lease expire, the complicated procedures for obtaining new licenses would have mandated that the facilities close, residents of the skilled nursing facility relocate and staff lose employment and benefits.
While they did not seek input from hospital staff or local advisory board members in their initial decision, hearing input from those groups and other citizens during public comments at their meetings led them to renew the lease with LifeBrite. However, the commissioners’ actions damaged the relationship they have with local hospital staff, the LifeBrite company and the community that depends on the hospital facilities for medical care.
Currently the board of commissioners also serves as board of trustees for the hospital. As they have stated the intent to continue looking for another hospital operator, and because of the complexity of legal regulations of hospital management, it is time for the Board of Commissioners to appoint a separate board of trustees.
A more independent hospital board that reported to the commissioners would help mend the broken trust the commissioners have created between themselves and the hospital staff and community. It would also establish a group dedicated to hospital management at the level needed in order to maintain and improve the quality of medical care in Stokes County.
Kay Richey
Danbury
Not the way to go
Enough already!
Giving away stuff is not the way to go as far as the vaccination incentives.
Set a deadline of two months. For those who have not had at least their first shot, deduct the amount of their first stimulus check from their tax refund. Or add that amount to what they owe the IRS. Do the same with their second stimulus check if they do not receive shots.
For those who owe for anything like child support or overpayment, the government knows who they are.
Let them track these people.
Failure to comply without legal documentation will also result in non-payment of any government benefits, starting with any charges incurred for treatment of those individuals who contract COVID.
Face it, folks, it’s all about the Benjamins.
Susan Lukasek
Walnut Cove
It makes sense
I watched President Biden on Thursday announce his goal of 50% electric vehicles by 2030.
People tell me that he’s befuddled, but I don’t see it. He spoke with great ease, enthusiasm and accuracy and he wasn’t reading from a teleprompter.
He’s also got a great sense of humor.
And he’s right: The U.S. should lead the world in electric vehicle technology. There’s no reason we can’t. It’s good for the environment and good for the economy, too.
The car companies are all in, too.
It sure makes a lot more sense to manufacture batteries here rather than buy them from China, too.
Revamping the auto industry is putting America first.
Dave Dawson
Winston-Salem
Credit for Trump
The Aug. 7 letter “A different take,” blaming President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for conservatives’ vaccine resistance is absurd — especially the claim that “They have yet to give credit to then-President Trump for the speed and efficiency in which he got Operation Warp Speed up and running.”
“It never gets mentioned because it does not fit the typical narrative,” the letter writer says. No, it never gets mentioned because it’s not true.
On Dec. 18, Biden appeared on “The Late Show” and praised Trump. “I think what he’s done, getting the vaccine moving, has been positive,” he told host Stephen Colbert.
When Biden received his first dose of vaccine on Dec. 21, he said, “I think that the administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed.”
So just how much praise does Trump need before he’s willing to get off his golf course and tell his followers to get vaccinated?
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem