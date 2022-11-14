The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Reunited

God bless the re-United States of America. Once again, our great nation proved to the world that our system of democracy works.

We butted heads and then individually voted our consciences. We the people worked it out with our powerful silent voices and fair election processes.

Now is the time to reestablish our family ties and friendships and talk to each other. We were both right.

The people have spoken; now our politicians must do what is necessary to answer our combined wishes.

I am tired of my daily life being about bickering politics. Sit down and straighten out the mess. Put the United States of America first.

William Coats

Clemmons

Trump announcement

I hear that former President Trump is supposed to make a big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Will it be that he's running for president in 2024? Or that he's finally finished his health care plan, the one he was supposed to roll out every two weeks while he was in office?

It is legal to run for office from a prison cell? Asking for 81 million Americans.

Bob Fogler

Winston-Salem

Biden did it

As the praise for winning is claimed by many and the blame for losing falls to circular firing squads, I think we should give a lot of credit to President Biden. He united Americans of all ages, races, genders and political stripes, not by scapegoating his opponents, but by accomplishing good things for all Americans and by simply being a decent human being. (We hadn't seen one of those in the White House for a while.)

Biden’s accomplishments have been largely overlooked, but he deserves credit for passing a bipartisan infrastructure deal — one that every member of Congress knows we’ve needed for decades. He united the civilized world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He made COVID vaccines widely available, thus saving millions of lives. He provided financial assistance that kept many Americans afloat after COVID shut us down. His legislation has lowered health care costs for millions of families. His CHIPS act helped to bring technological manufacturing back to America.

And he did it all while his predecessor crudely belittled him daily.

No, Biden isn’t perfect — and unlike his predecessor, he never claimed to be. He’s simply a good man who uses his considerable political skills to help everyone rather than turn us against each other.

If he runs again in 2024, I don't care if he does it from a wheelchair or a hospital bed, he's got my vote. God bless Joe Biden.

Hank Boles

Winston-Salem

Congratulations

Congratulations, Republican/independent voters concerned with crime. You elected a gun-seller, Ted Budd, to the U.S. Senate, whose sales feed our communities with more and more guns. And ladies, you’ve given up your self-health rights to a man who wants abortion totally blocked, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Congratulations as well for those who find President Joe Biden too old for office. Some of you elected Rep. Virginia Foxx, who is an octogenarian (if you believe life begins at conception), and is the same age as Biden. (Hope you weren't counting on your Social Security and Medicare for your golden years.)

You have voted for a state Supreme Court that will rubber-stamp the General Assembly’s actions, no matter how radical. You may have just taken away the money adjudged necessary for our school children to compete, if the Supreme Court rehears the Leandro case, overturning the same.

Many other states provide for ballot initiatives to give voters some control over an extreme legislature. Not North Carolina.

And before you complain about gasoline prices, compare the prices in other states. We are paying less than any number of other states.

Concerned about inflation? Write those companies that are fleecing you. Unless you are advocating for politicians to set prices.

Again, congratulations. You've shot yourselves in the foot (likely with those guns you love).

Arthur R. Kainz

Winston-Salem