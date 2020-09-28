The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Paying taxes
I'm not ecstatic about it, but I pay my taxes every year, knowing that my money will go to schools and libraries, will give us police and fire departments, will pave roads so that merchants can get their goods to market.
I wonder if President Trump thinks I'm a loser or a sucker (“Report unveils taxes,” Sept. 28).
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
A common-sense step
Against the wishes of most North Carolinians, the Republican-controlled General Assembly continues to refuse to expand Medicaid, even though the federal government will pay 90% of the cost. A Meredith College poll conducted last year found that 67.7% of respondents support Medicaid expansion. A poll conducted a few weeks ago found that 75% of North Carolinians support expanding Medicaid to close the health coverage gap (“Poll finds support for Medicaid expansion,” Sept. 10). Expanding Medicaid would provide health coverage to more than 500,000 people, create tens of thousands of jobs and strengthen the finances of struggling rural hospitals. But the do-nothing Republicans refuse to take the commonsense step of expanding Medicaid.
We have a chance in November to send new people to Raleigh who will do the sensible thing, expand Medicaid, and provide needed health coverage for our fellow citizens. Terri LeGrand, who is running for the N.C. Senate, and Elisabeth Motsinger and Dan Besse, who are running for the N.C. House, support Gov. Roy Cooper’s efforts to expand Medicaid. They need our votes on Election Day to make that happen.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
More in taxes
Apparently, illegal immigrants pay more in taxes than the president of the United States ("Report unveils taxes," Sept. 28). How about we keep them and get rid of him?
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
On track
By his incompetent handling of the coronavirus, President Trump is on track to be personally responsible for more American deaths, including those of his own supporters, than any other president in history. Just think — he also has the nuclear codes and seems enamored of the power of nukes.
Can you imagine what he might do if he’s reelected? Oh, sorry, don’t want to cause any panic.
Brad Lindsey
Clemmons
Capable and decent
Regarding the challenge to “Put forth your reasons” (The Readers’ Forum, Sept. 24) allow me:
I support Joe Biden for president because he is a capable, decent and compassionate man who understands and respects the office of the presidency, the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.
Oh, and he doesn’t exhibit any proclivity toward authoritarianism.
Sheilah Lombardo
Winston-Salem
Tearing down a house
The pandemic has exposed many problems with our health care system. Unfortunately, instead of trying to solve the problems, the Republicans in Congress have tried to make our health care system even worse. In 2017, Sen. Thom Tillis voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have eliminated the ability to keep a child insured until age 26, and the bar against preexisting condition exclusions. Sen. Tillis has not said what would replace the ACA. Voting to repeal the ACA without a plan for a replacement is like tearing down a house without any plan on where to live after the house is gone.
To make matters worse, the bill Tillis voted for included a provision to eliminate the Prevention and Public Health Fund at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provides grants to states for detecting and responding to infectious-disease outbreaks. I wonder what made Sen. Tillis think it was a good idea to reduce states’ ability to respond to outbreaks of infectious diseases.
On Election Day, we can replace Sen. Tillis with someone who will work to solve the problems with our health care system. Instead of playing games with our health, Cal Cunningham will work to improve the health care system. Cunningham deserves our votes for U.S. Senate.
Jim Grice
Winston-Salem
Respectful
On the Sept. 22 opinion page, instead of the usual cartoon, you gave us a respectful illustration of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s presence. Thank you. It warmed my heart.
Ann Listokin
Winston-Salem
Winner
Imagine you just won the Powerball. Would you mail your ticket in to collect your prize money or take it in person? Now, ask yourself the same question about mail-in ballots.
Jim Britt
Lewisville
