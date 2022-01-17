The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Blaming Biden
One of the hazards of asking members of the public to share their opinions is that you’re going to get a whole lot of bad ones. Such was the case, in my opinion, with the Jan. 14 letter "The real danger," for too many reasons to list.
Presidents are powerful, but they can’t just do anything they want. The president can’t call the head of Spectrum, for instance, and say, “Lower your prices today or else.” Unfortunately.
Our economy relies on a complex web of interrelated goods and services and demands constant growth that relies on increased exploitation of resources with little room for rest. American worker productivity has been forced to go up and up and up, producing more and more profit for the people at the top at the expense of quality of life. It’s a system designed to, at some point, fail.
Blaming inflation on President Biden is shortsighted. It ignores individual businesses’ ability to raise or lower their prices at will and it ignores the supply chain problems that owe much to conservatives’ reluctance to help fight COVID.
Former President Trump often took credit for good economic news even though he’d done nothing to affect it. Maybe that’s why people who usually tout “individual responsibility” now blame Biden for everything that goes wrong.
That may be satisfying, but it’s not realistic and it won’t help.
Jeffrey Parent
Winston-Salem
A heavy investment
Scott Sexton’s column regarding Sgt. Mike McDonald, an unvaccinated police officer who died from COVID-19 (“‘The message we’re sending,’” Jan. 8), filled almost the entire front page and half of another. Great effort was made to cast aspersions upon those who dare question McDonald’s widow’s claim that he contracted COVID-19 while stationed at the Carolina Classic Fair, and therefore, that he “died in the line of duty,” entitling her to an estimated additional $1 million in death benefits.
As a first responder, Sgt. McDonald was entitled to be first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine. He refused. We taxpayers have invested heavily in Sgt. McDonald over 25 years: training, salary, benefits, health insurance, equipment, firearms, protective devices. Yes, even the Kevlar he was asked to wear, as insightfully pointed out in the article.
What if Sgt. McDonald died as a result of refusing to wear the Kevlar that was available to him? Isn’t that why we, those who Sgt. McDonald is supposed to protect and serve, bear such a heavy tax burden to provide him training and the best equipment?
A police officer is going to be in harm’s way. It is the definition of the job. The point is to survive the harm. The COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t guarantee the virus misses — but it greatly increases the chance of surviving a hit. Like Kevlar.
At the time of Sgt. McDonald’s death, only 34% of city employees were vaccinated. This is a leadership issue.
Linda Agnant
Winston-Salem
Another option
Instead of actual passenger trains ("City plans push to bring back passenger rail,” Dec. 27), has Winston-Salem considered using RDUs (rail diesel units)?
RDUs are like a passenger car with a diesel engine, very much like a streetcar. RDUs can operate as a single unit or in multiples. They could run on the existing rail line between Winston-Salem and Greensboro. In the future, they could run on Norfolk Southern’s main line from Greensboro to High Point, Thomasville and Lexington. From Lexington, they could continue on to Winston-Salem on the existing Winston-Salem Southbound track.
Wyatt Helsabeck
Thomasville
A sacred trust
As the new year opens to new hope for humanity, an old challenge to making this a more perfect union emerges.
Several amendments to the Constitution addressed the issue of voting rights. The 19th, 15th, 14th and 13th Amendments expanded the fundamental right to vote. More recently, as the Vietnam War escalated, 18-year-olds were also given the constitutional right to vote. The 1965 Voting Rights Act had the authority to review states' attempts to change voting procedures that would negatively affect minority communities. Unfortunately, the decision of the Supreme Court eliminated that component.
The onslaught of recent laws being passed by over 19 states to suppress the basic right to vote is contrary to the historical movement to expand the right to vote. Why is this sacred trust being challenged so vigorously today? Our vote is our voice in a democratic society. Who wants to silence our voice? There is a critical need to demand that we protect the sacred trust of voting that engages the average citizen in the political process.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem