The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Blaming Biden

One of the hazards of asking members of the public to share their opinions is that you’re going to get a whole lot of bad ones. Such was the case, in my opinion, with the Jan. 14 letter "The real danger," for too many reasons to list.

Presidents are powerful, but they can’t just do anything they want. The president can’t call the head of Spectrum, for instance, and say, “Lower your prices today or else.” Unfortunately.

Our economy relies on a complex web of interrelated goods and services and demands constant growth that relies on increased exploitation of resources with little room for rest. American worker productivity has been forced to go up and up and up, producing more and more profit for the people at the top at the expense of quality of life. It’s a system designed to, at some point, fail.

Blaming inflation on President Biden is shortsighted. It ignores individual businesses’ ability to raise or lower their prices at will and it ignores the supply chain problems that owe much to conservatives’ reluctance to help fight COVID.