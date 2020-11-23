The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Looking for answers
The Nov. 16 column “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why” by Allen Johnson has sparked several letter writers to respond. I have read his column several times and am still looking for answers.
If the neighboring pastor surprised Johnson on his run, why did he not stop and talk? Apparently he held this person in high regard and as a pastor I doubt he would have done anything more harmful than respond sincerely. Also, why call him out in print when he could have been approached directly? Does he not have enough faith in his candidate to defend him against an opponent?
I believe the Rev. Martin Luther King if asked to respond to this column might have said, “I hope the day will come when a person is judged by his character and not by a sign in his yard.”
The Wall Street Journal recently had a story about next door neighbors in a northern state. One yard had a Trump sign and the other had a Biden sign. Both yards had hand-printed signs with hands pointing at the neighbors yard that said “We love them.” Johnson has much to learn from his own column and I hope he does.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Saving lives
I agree with the letter from Dr. Evan Ballard (“Please, please,” Nov. 17): "mask and distance"; human life literally depends on it, right here in Forsyth County.
Let’s for a moment imagine that it’s 1983 and automobile seat belt usage becomes mandatory. The overall usage was then at 14%. That increased to 90% by 2016 (according to the National Highway Safety Administration). Apparently a majority of drivers/families felt saving lives during a car wreck was more important than the three seconds it takes to buckle up.
Would we speed at 105 mph on Interstate 40 if no other traffic was around? Certainly we could, but we'd get ticketed or worse.
If we want North Carolina to re-open, the fastest route is to decrease the state positivity rate of COVID cases to less than 5% (rather than the current 7.2%). The fastest way to do that is — (well, we know!) mask and distance. Yes, we have the right not to — but say that to the owner of your favorite restaurant, gym or other small business. Will they appreciate the expression of our individual rights, or, would they prefer we all work together to control this awful medical emergency, so that they can re-open?
And, by the way, by doing just that to re-open, we will also save lives! Just think about it.
Linda Dark
Winston-Salem
Unconscionable behavior
Like Nero after Rome burned, President Trump wallows in self-pity and mayhem. A lame duck, he seems intent on clinging to any semblance of power, by any conceivable means, to create havoc in the short horizon remaining. Fiddling with an iPhone, he makes reckless decisions detrimental to the well-being, security, integrity and global respect of the nation.
His actions are confounding. Refusal to concede the election and cooperate in a smooth transfer of power is unconscionable. Denying collaboration on a disease threatening the nation’s existence can only exacerbate the impact of the COVID crisis, hinder its alleviation and obstruct social and economic recovery.
Against the advice of top military advisers, he has made controversial decisions regarding U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq that may leave our allies exposed and enable militant Islamic resurgence. Recklessly he contemplated bombing Iranian nuclear facilities. He has fired senior public officials whose only fault was doing their job, mainly the unenviable task of telling unpalatable truths to power. By many accounts, the directors of the CIA and FBI may be the next to go.
While recklessness abounds, the GOP is AWOL. Is there not a soul among them with the courage to utter the words that Oliver Cromwell seemed, three centuries ago, to compose for this moment: “You have sat too long for all the good you have been doing, Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God go!”
John Harrison
Winston-Salem
