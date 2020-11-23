The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

I agree with the letter from Dr. Evan Ballard (“Please, please,” Nov. 17): "mask and distance"; human life literally depends on it, right here in Forsyth County.

Let’s for a moment imagine that it’s 1983 and automobile seat belt usage becomes mandatory. The overall usage was then at 14%. That increased to 90% by 2016 (according to the National Highway Safety Administration). Apparently a majority of drivers/families felt saving lives during a car wreck was more important than the three seconds it takes to buckle up.

Would we speed at 105 mph on Interstate 40 if no other traffic was around? Certainly we could, but we'd get ticketed or worse.

If we want North Carolina to re-open, the fastest route is to decrease the state positivity rate of COVID cases to less than 5% (rather than the current 7.2%). The fastest way to do that is — (well, we know!) mask and distance. Yes, we have the right not to — but say that to the owner of your favorite restaurant, gym or other small business. Will they appreciate the expression of our individual rights, or, would they prefer we all work together to control this awful medical emergency, so that they can re-open?

And, by the way, by doing just that to re-open, we will also save lives! Just think about it.