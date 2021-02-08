The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

It's not Trump
Twice-impeached, disgraced former President Trump isn't on trial this week ("Trump's trial begins," Feb. 7). We all know what he did. Even the "whataboutism" people and people making excuses for him know.
The Republican Party is on trial. Does "personal responsibility" count for anything? How about "law and order"? How about love of country? Country over party? If they won't hold this president, now, accountable for trying to overturn an election and costing the lives of Americans, then they have no moral authority and only exist to create chaos and block Congress from ever doing anything good. If they don't punish Trump, then they'd damn well better carry their guns to the Capitol building, because the people who tried once will try again, and next time, they might succeed.
The Republican Party is bleeding members across the country. Thousands in North Carolina have dropped their party affiliation. The people who believed in conservative principles are sick to see their party become a cult of personality, to see these extremists worship their idol Trump. They're sick that what once claimed to be "the party of ideas" now has no higher goal than to "own the libs."
The party is on trial. The whole world is watching.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Who we are
“This is not who we are” is a phrase often used after a violent incident, criminal activity or racist behavior. However, this phrase only applies to about half of the country. For the other half, this is exactly who they are.
For those who still believe in the Big Lie about election fraud, this is who you are. For those who deny that President Biden beat former President Trump in an honest and legal election, this is who you are. For those who refuse to condemn white supremacy and racist comments by members of Congress, this is who you are. For those who still cling to an autocratic and increasingly desperate ex-president, this is who you are. For those who cheer on efforts to suppress voter rights, this is who you are. For those who deny basic human rights to our LGBTQ communities, this is who you are.
These are fundamental principles of a civilized society and should not be the sole domain of one political party. What used to be on the fringe now dominates the Republican Party. Until we all accept reality and basic facts and treat others the way we want to be treated, we will remain a nation divided.
People can and should disagree on how policies are carried out. Liberal and conservative debates should be the hallmark of a successful democracy. However, living in an alternate universe divorced from reality and centered on untethered conspiracy theories will destroy an otherwise healthy democracy and society.
Fred Schmitt
Banner Elk
Support for the president
In the Feb. 5 letter “Which president?” the writer selects accomplishments from Republican presidents.
No one should argue that Republican or Democratic presidents are better or worse based on selective accomplishments. Our country is great because we have had many important accomplishments from presidents from both political parties.
More to current events, starting this week, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis will be hearing impeachment evidence regarding former President Trump. Here’s what a Republican president, Theodore Roosevelt, noted: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him in so far as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth — whether about the president or anyone else.”
Let’s hope that our senators put country before political party.
Michael Nader
Lewisville
Trump testimony
Why isn't former President Trump going to testify in his trial? Doesn't he want to make his case? He could testify under oath and straighten —
Oh. "Testify under oath." That's why. He couldn't possibly testify without perjuring himself.
Does anyone still believe this con man? I mean, I know that nobody wants to admit they're wrong. But deep in their hearts, does anyone still believe anything he says?
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem