The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Talking

Rep. Ted Budd and the Republicans keep going on about “Biden’s inflation.” Well, inflation is actually a global problem right now. The U.S. president didn’t cause inflation to double in 37 of the world’s advanced economies over the past two years (let alone in struggling poor countries) any more than he caused it here. Budd was right that inflation is too much money chasing too few goods or, put another way, too much demand for too little supply. But the real problem now is the supply side. COVID shut down the whole world economy and its production, remember? Global and U.S. demand has recovered faster than global and U.S. supply; hence, there is global and U.S. inflation, pushed along by Russia’s disruption of the energy sector.

If Republicans still want to blather on about “Biden’s inflation” then how about “Trump’s COVID”? Makes as much sense. So, Budd and Republicans, if you stop talking inflation stupid, folks might skip talking COVID stupid.

Shirlie Pinkham

Winston Salem

A hard worker

As a veteran educator, I urge you to vote for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at-large school board candidate Michael Hardman. Above all, Michael is a parent, not a politician. He is the father of three children who attend district elementary, middle and high schools. This unique perspective and familiarity with the scope and sequence of the K-12 curriculum is ideal. He and his wife, Courtney, are products of our local school system, so he has seen growth and change over decades of time.

Michael is the only candidate who is a business person without prior political or administrative school experience. He’s a true outsider with objective insight. Michael’s professional experience as an engineer matches well with the school system’s current interdisciplinary STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) focus. He will promote real-world connections and applications of this learning program. Michael knows that problem-solving, teamwork, good character and financial skills are necessary for excellence.

One of Michael’s main goals is to cut wasteful spending and find money to compensate and attract teachers. He will work toward optimum achievement for all students and ensure school safety.

As his surname suggests, Michael Hardman is a man who works hard, and he will do just that for all Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools staff and students!

Sami Bills

Winston-Salem

What schools need

For 40 years, I have been involved in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public schools as a local news editor, consultant, parent and volunteer. My experience includes extensive research and training for school administrators on the connection between strong, healthy public schools and a healthy community.

Schools and communities thrive when teachers and principals are given the support they need from school boards making sound, reasonable and well-informed decisions. Students thrive when they have access to quality instruction, are treated with equity and respect, and when their parents are actively engaged.

There are three at-large candidates for the school board who understand these realities. Richard Watts has a solid foundation as a teacher, principal and now advocate for educational access. Deanna Kaplan is the current board chair, public school parent and active volunteer. Sabrina Coone-Godfrey also has a steady track record of volunteering in schools. All are endorsed by the Forsyth County Association of Educators, representing hundreds of local teachers.

This year’s school board election is one of the most important I have known, particularly the race for the at-large seats. Don’t be fooled by what the other candidates in the race are espousing loudly. Our public schools will not thrive with a punitive attitude or fear-mongering about indoctrination, a lack of transparency or “parental rights.” We don’t need school board members endorsed by or linked to outside groups seeking to stifle public education.

We need commonsense candidates like Watts, Kaplan and Coone-Godfrey. They have earned our support and deserve our votes.

Sylvia Oberle

Winston-Salem