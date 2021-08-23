The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Stop the ‘squat’
I am surprised that any modification to a motor vehicle (truck or car) is allowed by the state.
These vehicles have been engineered to specs that consider the center of gravity for stability, impact considerations with other vehicles, safety barriers, etc. I see many pickup trucks in my neighborhood that exceed the “squat limits” that your article alludes to (“Senate OKs its version of ‘Carolina Squat’ bill,” Aug. 20).
On rear-end collisions by a passenger car into the rear end of one of these “jacked up” modified trucks, instead of a bumper/radiator impact, the impact is with the car windshield and car driver (the car essentially goes under the raised rear end of the truck). Again, I see many of these trucks on the highway. It’s time to enforce the law.
John R. Weaver
Pfafftown
Nightmare scenario
Welcome to the nightmare scenario we were cautioned about during the last election cycle.
We have a president demonstrably incapable of leadership backed by a vice president hopelessly out of her depth.
Then there is the speaker of the House.
Where do we go from here?
Mike Parker
Clemmons
Loss of life
Commentator Heather Cox Richardson wrote this on Aug. 22 and it’s worth spreading to all the Republicans out there who are jumping at the chance to criticize President Biden:
“On CNN this morning, Matthew Dowd, who was the chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney ticket in 2004, noted that more than 20,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan without a single loss of an American life, while in the same period of time, 5,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 500 have died from gunshots.”
People, including many children, are dying from COVID and from gunshots because Republicans have been doing their best to block efforts to stop such deaths. I agree with Biden: If they’re not going to help, they should at least get out of the way.
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem
Divisive issues
While reading the Journal article “A Great Divide” (Aug. 15) about a meeting in the Bethabara Moravian Church dealing with both divisive issues in America and related tenets of the Moravian Church, I remembered reading “When Sheep Attack,” a book about what can happen to a church when a small group of antagonists in a congregation attempt to make changes that ultimately have harmful results.
All church members, of course, have the right to express grievances. I, however, have two concerns about the Bethabara meeting. I hope most Moravian church members have remained in their churches in part because of its resolute belief in inclusiveness. And I feel that many people have joined the Moravian church because of that tenet. If that and other essentials are diminished, I worry that the church may slowly move to the periphery of American Protestant extremism.
I also am concerned that frenzied overt and covert rhetoric about doctrine will serve to divide congregations. Some of the feelings expressed at the Bethabara meeting have been extensively discussed already in many Moravian congregations. Dialogue about differences is a healthy process, and it can strengthen congregations. But ultimately, when sheep repeatedly attack and do not recognize consensus, the attacks can be divisive and even destructive.
Gene Capps
Winston-Salem
Nurses and mental health
Despite the technological advances in medicine and the recognition of mental health, we will see a different frontier of nursing and health care in the future. The pandemic experience will cause many nurses, those ready to retire and not, to leave the field entirely due to post-traumatic stress disorders related to treating COVID-19. If we have learned anything over the last 18 months, it is the devastating effects of exposure to repeated loss of life in our communities.
We need to reconfigure how to prepare for any mass event and support those who are on the front lines trying to save every human being. Nursing staff are looking for a deeper sense of trust, that we are truly all in this together. Compensation can relieve the effects of financial stability but it cannot replace the respect that nurses have earned.
There have been extreme measures placed on physicians, nurses and all of those included in the care of the patients during COVID. Mental health is a current and future issue for all health care providers if it is not addressed appropriately.
Eli Johnson
Clemmons