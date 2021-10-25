The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Why worry?
Why worry about supply chain issues when ordering presents this holiday season? Just buy locally. No worries about delayed shipments. Buying locally supports our hometown merchants and helps pay salaries for our neighbors. Everyone wins!
Pamela Karr
Winston-Salem
Criminal negligence?
It was appalling to read in the Journal about the abysmal vaccination rate of our city employees (“City OKs vaccination bonus,” Oct. 19). Not only is it 35% below that of other urban cities in our state, but also 15-20% below the general population in our county. The recent decision by the Winston-Salem City Council to remove the reasonable sanctions against city employees who do not desire to get vaccinated that were intended to protect the public they serve and who pay their salaries is also appalling.
Our unvaccinated first responders are an embarrassment. They know firsthand what COVID-19 does. Our city police know that they can infect a citizen or become infected with every encounter they have in the community. To counter the unsafe actions of our first responders, I suggest that each time a citizen has contact with one they first ask for proof of vaccination — and if the first responder cannot provide the citizen with the appropriate proof then the citizen should call the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and have the person charged (and handcuffed) with the common offense of “criminal negligence.”
“Criminal negligence (sometimes called culpable negligence) means reckless or carelessness that shows a thoughtless disregard of consequences or heedless indifference to the safety and rights of others.” — State v. Jones, 353 N.C. 159 (2000); State v. Early, 232 N.C. 717 (1950), “CRIMES: A Guidebook on the Elements of Crime,” 7th Edition 2012 (published by the University of North Carolina School of Government).
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
Conservative dog whistlesI am not a Republican and I certainly would never vote for anyone who is endorsed by former President Trump, but I really take exception to the political TV ad touting all the reasons one should vote for Rep. Ted Budd, currently running for the U.S. Senate.
This corny ad makes sure to sound all the conservative dog whistles, showing how those “socialists” are ruining our great land (with a not-so-subtle hammer and sickle superimposed over them). He also shows how he means business by shooting his shotgun (in support of the Second Amendment). The ad points out how Budd helped Trump lower taxes (increasing the U.S. deficit by $2.3 trillion), which mostly helped the super-rich. So Ted Budd will surely be a star among the ultra-right.
Budd is a “yes man” for Trump, whether Trump tries to hoodwink the nation again or not.
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville
Reducing hardship
What if you knew your family would receive a dividend check to offset the most recent gas price increase? The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act does just that. Fees on carbon production and border fees become more likely with each passing day. Forms of these fees are being considered in the pending reconciliation act.
So what becomes of those fees? The EICDA would distribute those fees directly to families as a monthly dividend by direct bank deposits or funds added to government-issued debit cards. In addition to financial relief to families, the EICDA would reduce CO2 emissions 52% below 1990 levels in 20 years, would create 2.8 million jobs and is projected to prevent over 230,000 premature deaths over 20 years from improved air quality.
If families were getting those dividends now, it would certainly make the hardships of gas price increases a little less difficult financially.
The https://citizensclimatelobby.org site has all the details and lots of other good information.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem