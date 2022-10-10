The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Disinformation

Protecting our school children from being used as political pawns by the far left or far right is essential to being a healthy and harmonious community. When a candidate who is running for school board has no experience in education and sides with political extremism and disinformation, red flags start to wave.

A look at school board candidate Sarah Absher’s Twitter feed, as well as online interviews with her, indicate that she promotes disinformation campaigns designed to confuse and divide Americans. Some of the disinformation Absher spreads relates to hydroxychloroquine, COVID-19 vaccines and mask wearing. She retweeted, along with an encouraging comment, a hate-filled rant by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calling members of the LGBTQ community “satanic.”

Absher also tweeted she is proud that she has been endorsed by former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Since his forced resignation, Flynn has been promoting violence and conspiracy theories designed to sow division and distrust. He’s been radicalizing his “digital soldiers,” urging them to run for local offices like school board.

Let’s vote to keep extremist candidates, such as Sarah Absher, off our board.

Elizabeth Carlson

Winston-Salem

If it’s war

If the U.S. were to go to war with Russia to defend our friend Ukraine, whose side would former President Trump be on?

It’s a legitimate question.

Bill Sanger

Winston-Salem

Reasonable candidates

Guest columnist Stuart Egan (“If you are running for school board …” Oct. 2) hit the nail on the head.

He sheds a light on how the campaigns of certain school board candidates show how little they know about, well, school boards! Without naming names, he points to the tactics of several of the folks currently attempting to get onto our local school board. Many claim they have the power to impact things that are controlled by the state — not a local school board. So for starters, they are misleading voters when they say they can change these things. As well, they are more interested in complaining than problem-solving. And the “problems” they point out are not the real challenges that our school board should be focused on. Some of them are even using talking points and a playbook from national or statewide extremist groups. So how does this address the local needs of our school district? It doesn’t.

Our children, educators and parents deserve better. And if we want to ensure that every child has the freedom to learn and receive an accurate, quality education and support educators so as to reduce the teacher exodus — we need to elect better board members.

The entire county votes for three at-large school board seats. Let’s come together and elect commonsense, reasonable, well-informed candidates for this very important role. Vote for Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Deanna Kaplan and Richard Watts starting Oct. 20! They are the opposite of the candidates Egan describes.

Angela Levine

Winston-Salem

Biden and gas prices

In the past few weeks you have printed a number of letters telling us what a terrible job President Biden is doing, starting by using the price of gasoline to make their point. I will address that issue.

According to GlobalPetrolPrice.com (as of Oct. 4, 2022), 23 nations have lower prices for gasoline than the U.S. with about 150 nations having higher prices. Most Europeans are paying $6 to $8 per gallon, Australians about $3.85 per gallon, Canadians about $4.95, while our neighbors to the south are paying about $4.45.

The highest price I ever paid for gasoline in the U.S. was in July 2008 at $4.11 per gallon (adjusted for inflation that would be about $5.40 today). Who was president then?

Now if Biden is responsible for our price of gasoline he should be congratulated, not condemned, considering that gasoline is traded on a global market and that the world’s average price is about $5.30.

I recently filled my gas tank at $3.17 per gallon and, of course, I would be happier to have paid less.

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem