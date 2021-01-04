The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Len Preslar

Winston-Salem

"Roll Call"

Wake up!

With so much attention being paid to the ongoing presidential saga, I’m afraid that people have not been paying attention to what our elected representatives are or are not supporting. On Sundays, the Journal publishes the “Roll Call” column when the Congress is in session that tells how each representative or senator has voted. We should be paying attention to this. Are they supporting our views? If not, maybe someone else would be a better fit for the job.

Even though another election isn’t in the books for the near future, remember these columns and start paying attention to who votes for or against or isn’t even there to vote.

Wake up! Only by paying attention can we be ready the next time we are called on to vote.

Betty Bewley

Winston-Salem

Unusual compassion