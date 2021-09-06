The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Fighting fire

If anybody can sue anybody for participating in an abortion or the thought-crime of considering participating in an abortion, per the new anti-choice law in Texas, then I can’t wait for the new laws allowing us to sue anybody for participating in any way, including via thought-crime, in a crime related to firearms.

We’ve lost their trust

I read the Sept. 3 report (“Those left in Afghanistan say U.S. broke promises) about the family of Javed Habibi left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. government. The poor guy and his wife have a family of four, one child being born in the U.S. I can only imagine the worry and horror this family is feeling after all the broken promises made to them, only to be left behind in this war-torn country. While we sit safely in our homes, 100 to 200 families have been left behind to fend for themselves with the Taliban in charge. Republican or Democrat, makes no difference. These people will never trust the U.S. government again. And chances are there will never be a follow-up report on the people left behind.