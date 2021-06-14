The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

The greatest threat
Why is climate change the greatest security threat to our nation, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff say?
It will lead to reduced natural resources, such as farmland and fresh water, over which people will fight.
The lack of farmland and fresh water will lead to increased food prices. The price of lumber will also increase as forests overheat and dry up.
It will lead to millions of climate immigrants, leaving lands that can no longer sustain life for foreign lands that promise better futures — including the United States. They’ll enter, legally or illegally. Like it or not, they'll bring problems.
It will lead to northern ice melting into open waters, creating possible oil sources — over which nations will fight.
It will lead to higher heating and cooling bills in almost every state, including North Carolina.
It will lead to increased forest fires, greater droughts, greater flooding, greater climate chaos.
These changes will lead to even more anxiety and insecurity among Americans who will listen to even more extreme demagogues and conspiracy theorists and panic, acting out their insanity against each other.
Climate change will affect every aspect of our lives.
Of course the Joint Chiefs of Staff are right. What other threat comes close to this?
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Cooper’s lottery
This is another one for the ages in a foolish use of taxpayer dollars.
As one who got both COVID shots when I was eligible, I wish now I had waited! Gov. Roy Cooper's educational attempts to persuade those who have not taken the vaccine have not worked so in typical fashion, he decides to use my money to get them to get a shot ("Cooper unveils vaccination lottery," June 11).
Taxpayers and those who followed the advice of the health agencies to get the shots should be extremely offended by this Cooper carrot.
And why a million dollars for adults and the lesser offer, $125,000, for students? Those who have not availed themselves of one of the “free inoculation neighborhood sites,” don’t have that incentive to do so.
As the British say, this is pure “bullocks!”
Robert Hoots
Kernersville
More interested
Thanks to Scott Sexton for his June 10 column, “Coca-Cola ban fizzles in Surry County.” Surry County is beautiful, but it has a lot of problems — perhaps most prominently, opioid addiction. But county commissioner Eddie Harris is more interested in whining about “cancel culture” on Fox News than addressing the problems.
How many other politicians are like that?
According to The (Raleigh) News & Observer, after Harris was educated about the difference between “Big Coke” and the local company he was threatening, one that does a lot of good for the community, a lot of charity work, he voted against that local company anyway. He said, “I am holding my ground because I feel like that’s the right thing for me to do. I was trying to send a message to the flagship Coca-Cola and if there were some casualties beneath, sorry about that.”
Sorry about that? Sorry he got it all wrong? Sorry he threatened the livelihoods of county residents? Sorry he's not going to fix the problem he created?
This guy just told every Surry County resident that he’s more interested in “sending messages” than in the welfare of the people he’s supposed to represent.
Whenever he’s up for election, I’m sending a donation to his opponent. But I’ll bet it won’t be necessary. Surry County just learned who this guy really is. I’ll bet he just engineered his own cancellation.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Choose
Having been a subscriber to the Journal for almost 40 years, I just read my favorite (and shortest) letter to The Reader’s Forum — ever! It was “QAnon, choose” (June 10). And it set up the question many have been pondering for too long: Can you have it both ways? The writer states succinctly, “If Donald Trump is still president, then he’s ineligible to run in 2024.”
Really?
QAnon followers, you have to choose.
Here are a few more choices. Can you claim to be a white Christian and not love people of color or those in the LGBTQ community? Choose. Can you advocate for the safety of our children and communities and not require more thorough vetting of gun purchasers? Choose. Can we have decent schools, roads, public safety and utilities for all our citizens without investing in them? Choose.
Brad Zabel
Pfafftown