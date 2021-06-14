The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

More interested

Thanks to Scott Sexton for his June 10 column, “Coca-Cola ban fizzles in Surry County.” Surry County is beautiful, but it has a lot of problems — perhaps most prominently, opioid addiction. But county commissioner Eddie Harris is more interested in whining about “cancel culture” on Fox News than addressing the problems.

How many other politicians are like that?

According to The (Raleigh) News & Observer, after Harris was educated about the difference between “Big Coke” and the local company he was threatening, one that does a lot of good for the community, a lot of charity work, he voted against that local company anyway. He said, “I am holding my ground because I feel like that’s the right thing for me to do. I was trying to send a message to the flagship Coca-Cola and if there were some casualties beneath, sorry about that.”

Sorry about that? Sorry he got it all wrong? Sorry he threatened the livelihoods of county residents? Sorry he's not going to fix the problem he created?

This guy just told every Surry County resident that he’s more interested in “sending messages” than in the welfare of the people he’s supposed to represent.