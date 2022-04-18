The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A missed opportunity

Our 46th president entered office in 2021 with an opportunity to cap a political career spanning four decades and consolidate Democratic control of Congress for the foreseeable future. All he had to do was position himself as the Democratic version of a moderate that he has always been perceived to be and pursue a measured liberal agenda. That agenda could have included a climate change policy that reflected the current state of development of alternative energy forms.

Instead, after taking office, he made an immediate and inexplicable pivot to the left and became the front man for the most progressive elements of the Democratic Party while embracing their ideologically driven agenda. The centerpiece of that agenda was an across-the-board assault on the fossil fuel industry which, predictably, would spike inflation to levels sufficient to bring economic pain to virtually all elements of our society while driving the president’s approval numbers into a downward spiral.

In a stunning reversal of fortune, in 16 months the president has thus positioned his party to be blown out of office in spectacular fashion this fall. Not the customary mid-term adjustment, mind you, but a setback of historic proportions. And it has been accomplished with the corporate media being in his corner and with the opposition party hardly lifting a finger to make it happen.

It defies rational explanation.

Mike Parker

Clemmons

Energy independence

The U.S. imports almost 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily (8% of U.S. consumption) from Russia. Oil and gas funds 36% of Russia’s federal and military budget. Why would we help Russia fund its war?

Furthermore, the U.S. exports 8.4 million barrels of surplus crude oil daily (42% of the U.S. consumption). Why would the oil companies need to drill more?

There is outrage over fuel price increases due to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, but our main concern should be our dependence on fossil fuels and how the oil industry manipulates global crises to benefit profits. Our reliance on 19th-century energy technology must end. We must embrace clean energy (solar, wind, etc.). Through these technologies we can reach energy independence. These renewable resources are readily available and environmentally friendly.

This cannot fix the current fuel price hike. If we must take this hit to stave off another world war, we can consider it worthwhile. But our 19th-century energy infrastructure must evolve toward 21st-century technology. Renewable energy and the innovative research of battery storage is our best sustainable option.

Just like farmers first opposed replacing horses with tractors, and cellphones were first considered toys, resistance is natural. However, clean energy adoption is essential for economic growth, meeting our needs, protecting the environment and securing our country.

Tell Congress we want clean energy independence. Ask them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act now.

Cynthia Raynor

Winston-Salem

Game rules

If you want to play a game, you have to agree on the rules, whether it be football or Monopoly.

In the 2020 presidential election, Republicans threw out the rules. When they lost, they ignored the referee, claimed the other side cheated and trashed the field. What a temper tantrum it was. They still have trouble accepting their loss.

What are they going to do in 2024?

They’ve already tilted the playing field in their favor with their voter suppression laws and gerrymandering. And the Republican National Committee just announced that it won’t even allow its candidates to participate in debates.

We all saw former President Trump’s disgraceful behavior in the last presidential debate, which taught us a lot and probably contributed to his loss. It’s no wonder they don’t want their 2024 candidate to be questioned.

Now that Republicans have worked so hard to prevent Democrats from voting, what are they going to do if they lose again? With all their restrictions, are they going to have the nerve to claim that cheating occurred again?

Are they going to attack the Capitol again? Will they bring guns next time?

Republicans are more than poor sports. They’re cheaters.

Timothy R. Harrison

Winston-Salem