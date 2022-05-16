The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A greater risk

Unfortunately, Atrium Health’s standards and practices have failed to improve Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Leapfrog Group safety rating (“Patient-safety grades,” May 10). Unlike other major medical centers in our state and region, it failed to achieve an “A” rating. At least it retained its previous “B” after receiving an appalling “C” in eight earlier reports.

As in previous perfunctory news releases from Wake Forest Baptist, we were told that its top priority is “keeping our patients safe,” helping them “achieve the best possible outcomes.” A spokesperson for Cone Health (with an “A” once again) was able to say it “has a history of providing the best care possible.” If only Atrium Wake Forest Baptist could say that. But, especially where emergencies and HMOs are involved, some of us are left with some sobering considerations.

According to Leapfrog, compared to an “A” hospital, patients at a “B” hospital have on average a 35% greater risk of avoidable death. And the risk at a “C” hospital is 88% greater.

Charles Lewis

Winston-Salem

Thomas’ projection

The dictionary defines projection as “the naive or unconscious attribution of one’s own feelings, attitudes, or desires onto others,” a perfect description of Cal Thomas’ latest column on abortion (“Ending the right — and rite — of abortion,” May 6).

Thomas pejoratively “labels” and “smears” (Thomas’ words in quotes) those who seek to have a medically safe, legal abortion, a procedure that should be a private decision between a woman, her doctor and her God, and not decided by unelected judges or state legislators. Thomas compares them to ancient pagans who make “child sacrifices to pagan gods,” calling those who support the right to choose as “hysterical,” “left”-leaning,” setting themselves up as “the sole arbiters of all things;” “those who disagree must conform or be smeared with what have become familiar pejorative labels.”

Instead of merely chastising those who disagree with him, he and his minions would rather they “conform” or be arrested and imprisoned. This includes those who perform or aid and abet an abortion, depriving them of their, life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and livelihood. Remember, sticks and stones may break my bones and prison can ruin me, but “pejorative labels” will never harm me.

Conservative cancel-culture and Thomas’ hypocrisy know no bounds.

Thomas and his like-minded cohorts complain about being pejoratively labeled, but they think nothing of imprisoning someone “who disagrees” and who doesn’t “conform” by having a private, legal, self-determining medical decision that a theocratic state should not interfere with.

Steven Wade

Winston-Salem

Not on my watch

Following yet another right-wing racist murder rampage (“Ten killed in shooting at Buffalo supermarket,” May 15), Miles Taylor, a security and international relations expert who worked in the Trump administration, tweeted: “I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are seeing from leaders of my party — the Republican Party — is *directly* fueling violence and a spike in domestic terrorism. This is not a partisan observation. This is a public safety warning.”

This rhetoric comes in Tucker Carlson’s irresponsible race-baiting, as recently reported by The New York Times as well as campaign ads with Republican candidates shooting firearms at liberal “targets.”

So where are the Republicans who will join Taylor and say, “Not on my watch”?

Mack Ferguson

Winston-Salem

Bipartisan possibility

In response to the May 15 letter “Drastic measures:” I’m all in on bipartisanship as soon as you remove the lying, amoral wanna-be dictator former President Trump from the equation completely. He has hijacked the Republican Party and forced the country’s hand in electing President Joe Biden.

Swear off his conspiracy-ridden bigotry and we’ll talk.

Tim Farmer

Clemmons