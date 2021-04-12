The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

But still no constructive thoughts about how to prevent the wrongs that this legislation is designed to curtail. Methinks that the legislation is screwing up the Democratic game plan.

J. Frank Joiner

Winston-Salem

No other way?

The life of Prince Philip was honored by a 41-gun salute at the Tower of London and other sites around the UK. I know he was a military man, and I know there is honor associated with such salutes by weapons being fired in synchronized rhythm.

Gunshots fired in such a way still sound like gunshots. Gunshots sound like war and violence and enmity. We keep doing it because we keep doing it.

Years ago, my Quaker mentor and dear friend Bill Stevens questioned the violence in the phrase, “We can kill two birds with one stone” and decided it needed a peaceful update. His solution was for the world to shift to a gentler way of saying the same thing: “We can tickle two babies with one feather”!