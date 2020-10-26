The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Repairing education

I am a retired educator. My mother and my sister both taught in the public schools of North Carolina for 40 years each. So it has been with dismay that I have watched the state legislature underfund public education year after year ever since the Republicans took over in Raleigh in 2010. The N.C. legislature has consistently prioritized tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy over investing in our public schools.

In addition, they have diverted public school funds to support private academies and charter schools.

Their reasoning has been that companies seeking to come to North Carolina or expand here will be lured by a corporate tax rate lower than competing states. What they ignore is that a top priority for most companies is an educated work force, and this is where North Carolina has been falling behind for the past decade.