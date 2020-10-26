The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Repairing education
I am a retired educator. My mother and my sister both taught in the public schools of North Carolina for 40 years each. So it has been with dismay that I have watched the state legislature underfund public education year after year ever since the Republicans took over in Raleigh in 2010. The N.C. legislature has consistently prioritized tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy over investing in our public schools.
In addition, they have diverted public school funds to support private academies and charter schools.
Their reasoning has been that companies seeking to come to North Carolina or expand here will be lured by a corporate tax rate lower than competing states. What they ignore is that a top priority for most companies is an educated work force, and this is where North Carolina has been falling behind for the past decade.
This deplorable situation will not be remedied as long as Republicans maintain a majority in the state Senate and House. In this election we have the opportunity to vote for local candidates who are committed to fully fund our public schools and that means voting for Democrats. Whatever your political leanings may be, if you care about the quality of public education in North Carolina as I do, I urge you to vote for the Democratic candidates in your district. Only by ending the Republican majority in Raleigh will we be able to make public education a top budget priority in North Carolina once again.
Ernest J. Lunsford
Winston-Salem
A growing list
A recent letter from a Trump supporter (“What I’m voting for,” Oct. 10) challenged writers to describe what they are voting for. This challenge assumes that voting against a candidate is somehow illegitimate. Tell that to the growing list of prominent Republicans who urge loyal Americans to vote against President Trump and for Joe Biden.
This list includes military leaders such as Gen. Michael Hayden, former Republican Cabinet secretaries Colin Powell and Christine Whitman, 73 former U.S. national security officials in Republican administrations, 150 former campaign staffers from George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain — Republican campaigns.
The list features previous top national and state GOP chairs such as Michael Steele and Jennifer Horn and former GOP governors from Massachusetts, Vermont, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Montana.
The list also includes prominent Republicans who viewed Trump up close and personal by serving in his administration, such as John Bolton, Elizabeth Neumann and Olivia Troye.
Have we ever seen something like The Lincoln Project, in which prominent members of the incumbent president’s party urge voters to vote him out? That should tell us something. These Republicans are putting democracy ahead of party because they recognize the damage Trump already has done and that he will do more of in another presidency.
As Jennifer Horn, a former New Hampshire GOP chair, has put it: "Trump or America. We cannot have both." I'm choosing America.
Mary Hix
Lewisville
The whiner
I hear conservatives complaining because in the Thursday town halls, they think President Trump was questioned more aggressively than Joe Biden.
But that’s comparing apples to oranges. The town halls were independent of each other. And the reason there were two was because Trump threw a temper tantrum and quit the first one.
Trump says he’s tough enough to stand up to ISIS, but he can’t handle questions from a female reporter without whining about it. Comedian John Stewart answered tough questions from Fox News’ Chris Wallace with more grace and control than Trump can manage.
Trump is supposedly rich. He’s supposed to be the most powerful man in the world. But I’ve never heard anyone in my life whine as much as Trump does.
Christopher Scerra
Winston-Salem
Conspiracies
All these Republican claims about socialism and the Second Amendment are nothing but exaggerated fear-mongering. There’s nothing to them.
But President Trump is actually in court right now trying to destroy health care coverage for preexisting conditions. He’s counting on his new Supreme Court nominee to help him destroy the Affordable Care Act.
Why are conservatives so gullible? Do they not understand that their adherence to conspiracy theories is what keeps our nation from being great?
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
