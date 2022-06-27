The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

No choice

I am 24 years old. I am in a horrible marriage. Through the years my husband has learned how to hurt me where the bruises, cuts and burns won’t show. I have been in the emergency room twice with broken ribs. He won’t let me work, have friends, see my family and makes every day of my life hell. I am pregnant.

I am 14 years old. Since I was 8, my uncle has been coming into my room at night and telling me how I can make him feel good. My mom won’t believe me and told me to quit making up lies. I am pregnant.

I am 29 years old. I have been a drug addict since high school. At times I tried to find a job and a place to live, but truthfully smack is all I want and need. I have no money but it is really easy to trade sex for drugs. I am pregnant.

I am 26 years old. My mother recently died from Huntington’s Disease. I have a 50-50 chance of carrying the Huntington Disease gene. I thought I had been very careful to take precautions during sex. I am pregnant.

Even though these scenarios are fiction they are based on facts. Now it seems that the Supreme Court has determined that these women have no choice and must bring their babies into the world. Are the six justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade going to help raise these babies?

Donna Sparks

Clemmons

Obvious examples

I read with great interest Cal Thomas’s June 22 column “Is our nation in moral decline?” He cited some unusual examples of moral decline. He failed, however, to mention the obvious examples: being governed for four years by a man with no ethical center; having congressional representatives who lack the courage to speak out and challenge him; our leadership’s inability to address the obvious need for racial and social justice as well as better gun laws and control; the growing distrust of the media driven by divisive sectors for their own purposes; and concerted attempts to distract citizens from those real issues on which they generally agree by focusing on baseless lies and fears.

Perhaps we should rethink the causes of moral decline and address them.

Barbara Johnson

Winston-Salem

Access to abortion

I truly do not understand why liberals, who claim to care about everyone and everyone’s equal rights, are unfeeling when it comes to unborn Americans. These “fetuses,” as they like to say, are the most vulnerable people of all. There’s no one to protect them from harm. No one to argue their case for life before the magistrate. If anyone else were condemned to death unfairly, they would be the first to object and fight on behalf of the accused.

Why are the unborn different? Why are the unborn scorned?

I know the Supreme Court’s decision may seem harsh, but even some liberal lawyers will admit that Roe was a poor court case. Abortion rights should be litigated in legislatures across the country. If enough people believe such rights should exist, they can vote for that in November.

The fact is, I know, abortions will still continue in one way or another. There may eventually be a black market for abortion pills, which will surely be produced in safe Canadian labs even if they’re not produced here. Access to abortion may be more difficult, may even be illegal, but it will still occur.

It just won’t occur with the approval of the American government or the American people. Why is that so bad?

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

God’s destruction

The writer of the June 25 letter “Repent from sin” says, “I’m praying our nation will repent from sin and turn back to God before he destroys us like he did with Sodom and Gomorrah.”

I’m pretty sure that if God didn’t destroy our nation because of our genocide against Indigenous people and our centuries of keeping human beings as slaves, not to mention our deadly degradation of the very land beneath our feet and the air we breathe, he’s not going to get too upset over a few drag queens.

If he does, he’s not much of a god.

Charlie B. Reece

Winston-Salem