The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Save their lives

As a journalist in the 1970s and ‘80s I often did blood-curdling stories about animal shelters destroying unwanted cats and dogs. I once followed a rural animal control officer who was shooting strays in the streets and throwing them in the back of a truck. (The story stopped it.)

For goodness sakes, Forsyth County commissioners, please fully fund the shelter and save the lives of the animals whose survival is in your hands.

Richard Amme

Winston-Salem

GOP rebranding

I voted for Donald Trump twice. I don’t regret my votes. But I’ve had enough. He has some good ideas, but his personality is too erratic. We never know what he’s going to say or do next and a lot of it is just embarrassing. He’s nothing now but a distraction that will weigh the party down like an anchor.

The GOP should examine and rebrand itself, once more emphasizing fiscal restraint, for one thing. And with China and Russia asserting themselves, we need to retain a strong military and the ability to use it when necessary.

There are people who believe like we do, religious people who would join us if not for our reputation as favoring white people and opposing immigration. We need to do more to reach out to them.

I believe in equal rights, even for people whose lifestyles I disapprove of. They have the right to the pursuit of happiness, just like I do. We need to reject the Proud Boys and other extremists. We need to reject book-banners — knowledge is not our enemy. We need to once again support normal, middle-class American values and Americans who are just trying to raise their families well. That’s how to reclaim the Republican legacy and make America great again.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Said it best

There’s a lot we could say about GOP support for former President Trump, who seems to prove every day just how unqualified he is for the nation’s top office. But conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said it best on Monday (with only slight editing from me to avoid crudity):

“In the last two weeks, Donald Trump pledged solidarity with the January 6 rioters, dined with two Holocaust-denying fans of Adolf Hitler, and called for the termination of the Constitution.

“And he remains the front-runner and clear favorite for the GOP nomination president in 2024.

“No wonder the right would rather talk about Hunter Biden.”

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Behavior unbecoming

Sadly, a small group of misguided Forsyth County Republicans are attempting to cast doubt on our recent election (“Election protest,” Dec. 2). They have no proof of any wrongdoing, which they admit, only an accusation, a conspiracy theory.

This group is trying to spin a procedural mistake made by the Board of Elections into a claim of voting fraud. The only harm done by the mistake was to many selfless election officials who after a very long day were delayed in getting home.

It should be noted that the audit of two randomly selected precincts found no discrepancies. In addition, the code provided to election officials to close the tabulators was not the code that granted access to administrative functions.

Our democracy lives in the polling place. The history of our nation is replete with those who fought for our right to vote freely and fairly. So when it is attacked by a few without evidence and with the intent of persuading us to doubt the sanctity of our vote, it is incumbent upon the rest of us to brand this affront as more than just mischief common to our times, but as an affront to the core of our democracy. It is a behavior unbecoming of an American.

David Corn

Winston-Salem

More important

In response to the Dec. 1 letter “Biden implausible”: The leader of the Republican Party openly associating with neo-Nazis and calling for the dissolution of the U.S. Constitution is a little more important than naked pictures of Hunter Biden.

Keep your eye on the ball, Journal.

Stuart Richter

Winston-Salem