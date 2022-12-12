The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

No collective bargaining

I would like to remind the writer of the Dec. 3 letter “Schools and politics” that a 1959 North Carolina General Statute from the Jim Crow era bans collective bargaining by all public employees. (Furthermore, our state is only one of three with such a statutory ban.) This means that teachers in North Carolina cannot unionize.

As a parent, I have had enough with the constant attacks on our teachers and our public schools. We have two children who graduated from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools and one still in high school. Our children received, and are still receiving, a great education thanks to their amazing teachers. I believe, in fact, that North Carolina teachers should be able to unionize — our public schools would be much stronger if they did.

In 2021, 42 states spent more than North Carolina on public schools. Last year, we ranked 34th in teacher pay. Our per-student spending is 30% less than the U.S. average. Clearly, we do not need more public money going to private-school vouchers.

Section 15 of our state Constitution states: “The people have a right to the privilege of education, and it is the duty of the State to guard and maintain that right.” Stop blaming teachers and unions and call your elected official to demand fully funded public schools instead.

Valerie Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

Nothing but complain

President Biden brings Brittney Griner home and all some Republicans can say is, “What about Paul Whelan?” They didn’t even know who Paul Whelan was a week ago.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020 — while Donald Trump was president. Maybe Trump should have asked his buddy Russian President Vladimir Putin to let Whelan go — if Trump knew who Whelan was and if Republicans gave two shakes about him then.

Even Whelan’s family has graciously expressed their gratitude for Griner’s release.

These Republicans must be such miserable people; nothing is ever right, nothing is ever enough, nothing good ever happens. An American citizen is released from unfair imprisonment in a Russian gulag and returned to her family and all they can do is complain.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem

Twitter’s business

The First Amendment prohibits Congress — the legislative branch of the United States government — from abridging the right to free speech.

The First Amendment does not prohibit non-governmental agents such as Facebook, Fox News and the Winston-Salem Journal from restricting speech. You have the right to speak your mind and hand out pamphlets while standing on the sidewalk, but you have no right to force anyone else to post, broadcast or publish your speech.

What Twitter posts or does not post is its business, which is painfully obvious under its present ownership.

David Greenwood

Wilkesboro

He decides

Anyone can ask Twitter not to allow something to be posted. Anyone.

Before the 2020 election, President Trump asked Twitter not to post things from time to time. Twitter often agreed to his requests.

Trump was, then, a government representative. Was that “collusion” between government and Big Tech? Was that a violation of the First Amendment? No, that’s only when someone you don’t like makes a request and Twitter agrees. (Sarcasm alert.)

Before Elon Musk took over, there was a process that involved review by a panel of judges who considered not only the particular tweet in question, but the context of the tweet and the history of the poster. People who did that job have stated that they weren’t perfect, but they had to respond quickly.

Now that Elon Musk is in charge and has fired the bulk of the moderators, he decides. One right-wing provocateur controls what can and can’t be posted on Twitter. Judging by what’s been allowed and what’s been banned, racist and sexist insults are OK with this “free speech absolutist,” but criticizing Musk himself is not OK.

Twitter is now a prime example of Republican devotion to creating faux scandals. I guess when you’re losing you have to do something.

Stephen Worrell

Winston-Salem