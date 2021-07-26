The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

We have the tools
Can you imagine sending a child outside to play in the middle of winter without a coat, hat or gloves? They would be unprotected from the cold and risk their health. That’s what it will be like if we send our unvaccinated kids to school without masks.
Masks work in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Duke Collaborative Study, which included our school district, showed how effective N.C. schools were at preventing the transmission of COVID-19 last year. The study’s authors stated, “With masking, the schools clearly can safely deliver face-to-face education for children and adults.” They went on to say that remote education is not necessary; we have the tools to safely and successfully have in-person instruction.
This is great news! So why are some parents fighting it … and asking our local school board to ignore the science? Why do they want our most vulnerable population to be without the protection of masks when the current delta variant is highly transmissible and almost exclusively impacting the unvaccinated? Why are they willing to risk our children’s health — and the health of family members at home, teachers and others in contact with them?
This is not about choice or personal freedoms. It’s about allowing our school board to follow the science and implement the best policies this school year for protecting our children and delivering in-person education without shut-downs. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools did a good job with school reopening last year by following the science. Let’s support them in doing this again.
Angela Levine
Winston-Salem
Not acceptable
My heart breaks for the young man who was held down by five monsters and sexually assaulted at Wilkes Central High School (“ ‘It is unacceptable,’” July 17). They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, including those who posted the video of what happened.
I want this young man to hold his head up high and know he will get through this.
To describe this as “horseplay” by the school is just not acceptable. It’s a crime. Our judicial system is pathetic, and I’m ashamed. I’ll be praying for this young man.
Donna Brittain
Yadkinville
Unwarranted attack
As described in your articles on July 22 (“Head of NCHSAA critical of legislation”) and July 25 (“On a fast track”), the legislative attack on the N.C. High School Athletic Association is totally unwarranted.
Having been in education over 50 years and having worked in public schools in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, I have seen the tremendous benefits provided by a structured athletic association. In North Carolina, commissioner Que Tucker and her predecessors, Charlie Adams and Davis Whitfield, have the most efficient, organized and well-operated association in the country. There is absolutely no way that a legislative commission or state board of education committee could run a statewide athletic association and handle daily operations, schedules, playoffs, scholarship programs and eligibility issues, and promote fair play among all member schools.
I sincerely hope that our legislators concentrate on more crucial issues in our state such as crime and the economy and let our schools govern themselves through the current board of directors of the NCHSAA, which is composed of outstanding educators across the state. You could not find a more qualified leader than Que Tucker.
Larry C. Berry
Winston-Salem
No fit
The proposed event center is absolutely incompatible with Tanglewood Park (“Tanglewood event center on hold,” July 23). I walk, bike and mountain bike on average four days a week at our county gem. A primary asset of Tanglewood is its excellent mix of natural beauty and recreational accommodations. A performance auditorium and its attendant parking needs are in no way a fit with Tanglewood’s value to Forsyth County.
David Fairall
Winston-Salem
Leave as is
I read with dismay about the proposed Tanglewood events center, especially because one of the events imagined would be annual gun shows (“Tanglewood even center on hold,” July 23). We already have gun shows at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, and I have personally witnessed people loading up huge cartloads of guns and ammunition there.