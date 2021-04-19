The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Be watchful
What the heck is wrong with us? Don’t like someone? Why ignore them when you can just shoot them? Feel wronged by your co-workers (who hasn’t)? Don’t go to HR and complain, it’s easier just to shoot them. Claim you are a sex addict? Why get help when you can just go shoot some Asian-Americans? And when President Biden wants to ban “ghost” guns, people are up in arms that the Democrats want to take away their Second Amendment rights.
If you want to own a gun to hunt, fine. Although you really don’t need a high-capacity assault rifle. Want a gun for home protection? Fine. But go through a proper background check and maybe even take a course in gun safety. And for God’s sake, don’t leave it around for your kids to play with!
We have to be watchful when we go to school, to work, to the grocery store, even to church. It’s sad that we are becoming so jaded to mass shootings that they are a normal part of life. I ask again, what the heck is wrong with us?
Sam Ferguson
Lewisville
Slow down
If police could slow down and rev down when dealing with citizens, and citizens could comply with police instructions, most police/citizen problems would be solved before lives are lost. The police can be too dominating and aggressive, and citizens can be too combative or argumentative — this is a bad mix that the police usually win.
Maybe both are overly scared of each other; maybe both hate each other. But if the police backed off some, and the citizens backed off some, bad stuff would decrease.
Maybe citizens need to learn how to interact with police and follow instructions, and maybe police need to learn how to talk to citizens more politely so that both police and citizens come out alive.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem
Voter suppression?
As I observe outcries about voter suppression, I learn that my civil rights are being violated. The requirements for voting are generally:
Register in advance.
Provide identification.
Don’t campaign near the voting line.
Vote in person on one of several dates, or by mail if necessary.
Horrible, isn’t it?
Most state voting rules fill a small pamphlet and are quite liberal, yet they are rebranded as restrictions. Suppression is not being allowed to roll out of bed onto a community organizer’s bus on Election Day and partake of a free buffet in line and then vote while naked, unregistered and without ID.
Lines at the polls are now a latter-day Bataan death march. The final stretch of the line is a zone where buzzards wait to pick the flesh from the bones of those who perish from thirst. No adult could have the foresight to carry a bottle of water and a pack of peanut butter crackers. Take a swig from the drinking fountain? Don’t you know the IQ test went out with the poll tax?
Speaking of birds (buzzards), we have a president who thinks Jim Crow refers to an actual bird, and he posits the crow growing into the more fearsome Jim Eagle. Why not go farther and say that any rules amount to James California Condor, Esquire? I would say Jim Ostrich, for the largest bird of all, but no one fears the ostrich.
I only wish I were exaggerating the arguments.
Christopher Jones
Winston-Salem
Big differences
When considering crime flare-ups in America, we must look more closely at nature’s unspoken but clear roles for women. Introducing newborns to and educating them about this new world are two of those roles. Most mothers know how and will not hesitate to do both.
With 38% of women working in 1960, the violent crime rate was 160.9 (per 100,000) and the rape rate was 9.6 (per 100,000). But with 57% working in 2019, violent crime more than doubled to 379.4 and rape more than tripled to 42.6. These big differences may be caused by mothers having too much responsibility.
When both parents request that new mothers be paid full time to remain home with the newborn for three years, educators and legislators should promptly respond and include how the mother can qualify.
Webster Baker
Winston-Salem
Finally
I’m so glad that we finally have a president who will stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem