The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Old arguments

So, according to the writer of the Aug. 5 letter “Societal interest,” marriage should not be allowed between people who “cannot produce children” — which would leave out elderly citizens who find love later in life and some opposite-sex couples who, for various reasons, aren’t able to reproduce. They’d all just have to either remain alone or shack up.

I wonder how that would affect adoption.

Oh, wait, the letter writer adds another qualifier — or, rather, a disqualifier; it's those “who, by their nature (my italics), cannot produce children” who should be refused the right to marry. What a long way around the barn to just say “gay people shouldn’t be allowed to marry.” Because if marriage is OK for those other barren couples, then it's not really about the children — it's about the gayness.

He also refers to those who “don’t need” the “legal privileges” of marriage, which he seems to define solely as biological parenthood, “causing others to bear part of such individuals’ share of our society’s total cost.” I guess gay couples don’t pay taxes or attend PTA meetings.

It may surprise the letter writer to learn that these are old, tired arguments that have been rebutted many times by more fair-minded people.

Same-sex couples have been allowed to marry in the U.S. for almost a decade now and it hasn't hurt anyone. How long is it going to be until this kind of bigotry vanishes?

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

Reinstate A4E

I am writing in support of Action4Equity’s call to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reinstate the contract for the Embedded Mentoring Program (EMP) ("Group wants program to go on," July 13).

As a community organizer, I have the privilege of collaborating with Action4Equity (A4E). I have heard of the benefits of the EMP from mentors, mentees and school staff. Within months, the program increased attendance and motivation, decreased suspensions, and improved school climate. It reached students who may not benefit from less intensive mentoring programs because it:

Is staffed by people who live in the neighborhoods they serve.

Bridges school, home and community.

And provides violence interruption where needed.

While the case of an inappropriate relationship between a former mentor and a student is a serious matter, A4E took precautions to prevent abuse with background checks, mentor training and youth protection practices. A4E responded swiftly upon learning of the inappropriate relationship and began connecting the impacted family with support. This speaks to the trust and cultural sensitivity that makes A4E well-positioned to implement a mentoring program that reaches vulnerable youth.

The termination of the mentoring contract harms the youth who depend on it for caring guidance from adults who understand the challenges they face. Termination of the EMP also harms mentees’ schools and the dedicated mentors who strive to help young people live into a positive future.

I respect A4E’s work, and I believe it needs the school district’s support as it navigates this tragic situation and continues to uplift students.

Megan Gregory

Winston-Salem

A critical provision

Seven million people in the United States need insulin daily to stay alive. The product costs a maximum of $10 to produce and the latest Democratic economic package requested a $35 price cap on insulin. Yet Republicans refused to support this critical provision and forced its removal from the package.

Only three drug companies produce this product, charging as much as $300 a month. I can only ask why neither Sen. Richard Burr nor Sen. Thom Tillis voted to keep this provision. Who are our senators representing with this vote?

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

Given up

Former President Trump held a Saudi Arabia-sponsored golf tournament at his New Jersey golf course that he hopes will replace the PGA.

He sided with Russia against U.S. efforts to free WNBA star Brittney Griner.

I guess he’s given up on that “America First” business, huh?

Roger Janson

Winston-Salem