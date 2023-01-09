The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Washington’s warning

Electing leadership seems to be getting beyond the reach of one of our august political parties. It’s tempting to think that the GOP couldn’t get a river to the ocean with gravity helping.

With representatives like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert extracting treacherous concessions, it’s easy to think that, like George Santos, they are clueless enough to have padded their resumés and don’t actually have any skills.

However, it’s possible they are actually not as naive as any of us imagine. After all, they are effectively using the Leninist playbook to assert they are the majority, when there’s actually only 20 of them. (Bolshevik meant “majority party” in Russian when they weren’t.)

But they and others have never delved into George Washington’s farewell address, in which he warned us that factionalism, corruption (“insider trading” wasn’t a phrase then) and lack of education would mean the downfall of the republic. No, they’ve no idea of representative government. They’ve been holding their breath until they get their way.

In this case, they were obliged to turn blue then exhale, which is how childish tantrums should end.

Roger N. Kirkman

Winston-Salem

Development

So the people who two years ago were begging then-President Trump for pardons are now running the U.S. House.

That’s an interesting development, to say the least.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

Factors to consider

A lot of people across North Carolina are upset with Duke Energy after the rolling blackouts that impacted Christmas. Duke gave a plausible explanation given the frigid weather: increased power usage by customers which their equipment and backup plans were unable to handle. Couple that with the frigid weather being so widespread that additional backup power wasn’t available from neighboring states and you have a cold, dark time in many homes.

Two factors need to be considered: Duke’s gas and coal-fired plants were less effective in the extreme cold while Duke’s renewable energy resources performed as expected and had no impact on the outages. So, there is a lesson to be learned from this experience for Duke Energy, the state of North Carolina, and our citizens. Gas and coal aren’t always dependable in extreme weather while renewable energy with battery storage is more reliable.

In October 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB951 into law, which has led the N.C. Utilities Commission to announce its Carbon Plan for Duke to meet the new carbon reduction requirements. The Utilities Commission expects Duke to explore multiple resources, including increased solar and wind generation, along with battery storage.

Beyond the value of carbon reduction, the rolling blackouts of Christmas 2022 illustrate that there are issues affecting power generation in today’s unsettled climate changes. It will behoove all of us to pay more attention to supporting possible solutions to this potentially growing problem unless you like living in the cold and dark.

Nancy Young

Winston-Salem

Laugh or cry

I heard better jokes than that one (“Build bridges, don’t burn them,” Jan. 8) about the Republicans’ difficulty electing a House speaker.

Like: Thanks to Rep. Matt Gaetz, former President Trump got to lose another election!

But I agree, it’s either laugh or cry.

I was a little worried about the Republican-controlled U.S. House wasting our hard-earned tax dollars on all the investigations it has planned. But then I remembered what Republicans taught us these last two years: that subpoenas are optional. My advice to anyone called to testify would be to remind them of the Republican standard.

And to tell House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “Let’s see if you’re still House speaker next week. If you are, we’ll talk.”

Monty Owen

Winston-Salem