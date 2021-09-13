The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Don't die

I'm a member of the pro-life party — I'm a Democrat — and I just want to encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated to do so. I did it months ago and it didn’t hurt and I didn’t get sick. I now have the relief that comes with knowing that I’m much safer.

Give them tyranny

We spent the last year trying to sweet-talk extreme, far-right conservatives into wearing masks for their own protection and getting vaccinated so we could all get back to normal and they called that "tyranny." We showed them the evidence and tried to reason with them and they called that "tyranny." We tried to bribe them and they called that “tyranny.” We showed them the deaths. We tried and tried to find the right way to convince them to be vaccinated and all we heard in return was “tyranny.” Their own pundits and supporters and children pleaded with them from COVID death beds. Their own doctors pleaded with them. Overwhelmed nurses in overflowing hospitals pleaded with them. And they said it was “tyranny.”