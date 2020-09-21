The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Everything he could
Look, President Trump did everything he could to prevent coronavirus from spreading. He could not have done more.
Unless he had followed the pandemic playbook left for him by the Obama administration. And he could have led a unified national response rather than thrust responsibility onto 50 governors to come up with 50 different responses.
And he could have encouraged people to wear masks and practice social distancing rather than encourage them not to. And he could have used the established supply guidelines rather than try to create new ones. And he could have put Dr. Anthony Fauci on stage and said, “Listen to him and do what he says” instead of trying to stab Fauci in the back.
And he could have actually shut down all flights from China rather than selected flights from China. And he could have withdrawn his court attempt to eliminate Obamacare so people wouldn't worry about losing their health insurance.
And he could have devoted less time to golf and tweet and concentrated on the problem. And he could have avoided politicizing the problem, pitting blue states against red states. And he could have canceled his close-quarters campaign rallies, where people have no doubt been infected. Yeah, if he’d just kept his mouth shut, that would have been better.
But aside from all of that, he could not have done more!
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
What good?
I’ve been hearing that we’re supposed to overlook President Trump’s character because of the good he’s done.
What good? More than 190,000 Americans have died because of him.
And seriously, is it too much to want a president who is a decent man? Are we really to believe that only immoral, lying hypocrites can lead America?
We must do better. Joe Biden is better.
Darnell Thompson
Winston-Salem
A difference of opinion
This is my response to the Sept. 12 column "America is not a racist country" by Michael Reagan.
I understand that, as the son of Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan has a difference of opinion regarding racism. People of any race realize there are non-racist white people as we are built upon a democratic system. However, the American judicial system is steeped in racism and always has been and that's America. For this reason, the Black Lives Matter movement is very important.
There are racist Democrats and racist Republicans — neither party is exempt.
As a Republican president, Ronald Reagan was not a staunch supporter of the Black community; however, he stood heads above our current President Trump. I find Trump's reign comparable to that of a dictator who shows no concern for the deaths of many.
We may not have a country "crawling with racist white people" as noted by Michael Reagan, but we do have a lot. He noted statistics of 63% white, 18% Latino, 13% Black, and 5% Asian.
So, when you consider that the American group with the largest number of people has a great number who are racist ... that's a lot of people, yet Michael Reagan would have us to believe that America is not a racist country.
His statement and the statistical facts do not add up.
No one deserves inhumane treatment at the hands of anyone and specifically the law. What happened the role of being peacekeepers?
Betty Boston
Winston-Salem
Truer words
Thanks for printing the Sept. 12 column “America is not a racist country” by Michael Reagan. Truer words were never spoken.
Judith Hays
Clemmons