The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Malcontent

“… (M)aybe we should have a referendum to decide Dandy’s fate,” suggests the writer of the July 13 letter “Rambling,” an apt description of his statement.

Here’s the thing: We had one. As the Journal pointed out (“In defense of dandelions,” July 8), the city held a bond referendum in 2018 that included money for public art and the majority of voters approved of it.

Or are we supposed to revisit every decision voters make anytime a malcontent wakes up and complains?

Jenny J. Setters

Winston-Salem

More appropriate

The City Council should consider a more appropriate location for the dandelion sculpture.

I suggest that it be placed in Kimberly Park in front of the taxpayer-funded greenhouse that has yet to produce a single leaf of lettuce. There it can be a constant reminder, to the City Council, of how not to waste taxpayer dollars.

Bob Russell

Winston-Salem

Nothing but cruelty

With the overthrow of Roe by Supreme Court partisans, we’re seeing more and more that the Republican Party stands for nothing but cruelty. Its highest priority seems to be to make its perceived foes — which now include 10-year-old rape victims — suffer.

First Republican pundits and legislators said the story of the raped 10-year-old girl from Ohio was phony.

Well, the story turned out to be true. But rather than apologize, Republicans went after the Indiana doctor, Caitlin Bernard, who performed the abortion. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita went on Fox News and said he'd investigate whether she broke state law.

Well, it turns out Dr. Bernard followed the law, which you’d think Rokita would know.

Some Republicans, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, insisted that the 10-year-old should still have been forced to carry her pregnancy to term, even if it endangered her own life. To them, this child has become a symbol of their insistence that no compassionate exceptions should ever be allowed.

We see the same thing happening in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the federal government over President Biden’s executive order that women whose lives are threatened by pregnancy have a right to abortion.

To these Republican activists, women are nothing but breeding stock, existing for the sole purpose of delivering babies.

I know that most Republicans don’t feel that way. So why do they continue to vote for politicians who do?

Vanessa Anders

Winston-Salem

Traitors

Retired Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police officer who was badly beaten during the Jan. 6 insurrection, told MSNBC last week that all but two Republican lawmakers avoid him and pretend not to see him in the halls of Congress.

We know who those two are: Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The rest of the Republicans are too ashamed after supporting the people who beat Gonell.

Come on, Republicans; this isn’t backing the blue. Former President Trump conned you. He’s not worthy of your support and neither are the Trump worshippers who currently make up almost half of Congress.

Better to vote for 10 President Bidens than those traitors.

Leland Stoat

Winston-Salem

Too far gone?

It was reported last week that the Republican Party of Forsyth County is raffling off guns as a method of raising money (“Local GOP to raffle off guns, ammo,” July 13). So let's translate that: They are making a game out of putting more weapons on the street, endangering all of us even further. It will not be too long before our community sees that kind of violence that is ravaging many cities across our country as a direct result of their actions.

When will these Republicans wake up? What are they thinking? Or are they too far gone? God help us all.

Howard “Bud” R. Stentz Jr.

Clemmons

Nothing positive

The best of city leaders are going to make mistakes sometimes. They’ll certainly be criticized even if they’re perfect. But I refuse to believe that we can have nothing positive or beneficial in our city — that the city can vote for nothing uplifting or even risky — until every single stingy fiscal conservative is satisfied.

“The City of Arts and Innovation” deserves public art, and if that art is controversial, all the better. This isn’t Pottersville.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem