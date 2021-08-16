The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Directly exposed
We should not sit back idly as religious leaders in the area literally lead their flocks to slaughter.
One can only hope and pray that responsible public officials and the organizers of Wilkes County’s FaithFest (Aug. 28) will come to the realization that thousands will be directly exposed to COVID-19 at this event, which drew 20,000 in 2019.
Cases in this region of North Carolina are continuing to spike during August 2021. Many attendees will probably require hospitalization and, statistically, some might very likely die. Attendees who have been infected will return home to their families and friends and further spread this awful virus.
Beyond the moral obligation of the organizers to acknowledge these dangers and postpone or cancel this event, are there legal ramifications to knowingly endangering the lives of those who attend? Please put a stop to this obviously irresponsible event.
Tom Morris
Moravian Falls
Roundly criticized
Former President Trump was roundly criticized for abandoning our Kurdish allies in northern Syria in 2019. He deserved it. And President Biden deserves to be just as roundly criticized for pulling us out of Afghanistan and abandoning our allies there. How could he not know that withdrawing would lead to the catastrophic disaster we’re seeing now?
Multiple current and former officials — including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, leader of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie and some State Department officials — expressed concerns about what a full withdrawal might mean for the U.S. counter-terror mission, CNN reported in April.
He should have paid attention to his military advisers, who told him to wait.
Buddy Spencer
Winston-Salem
Media literacy needed
I heard Friday on WFDD that Illinois will require high schools to teach media literacy. The hope is that the classes will provide students with the tools they need to avoid believing misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.
It is long past time for this. I’d like to know why North Carolina schools aren’t teaching media literacy.
If my generation had taught us how to avoid believing crazy things, it could have saved us from a lot of grief.
The truth shouldn't be a matter of partisan politics. If we all started with the facts instead of "alternate facts," we could actually get somewhere — like past a deadly pandemic.
Ellen Summer
Winston-Salem
Conservative hesitancy
I’ve been listening to Republican commentators and I think I’m starting to understand the conservative hesitancy to fight COVID.
Conservatives have been primed to fight against people — liberals — who will try to “take our freedoms.” For decades they’ve been warned that Democratic politicians want to take their gun and their Bibles. Democrats want to force them to “accept” homosexuals, Muslims and immigrants — which for some reason will make them less free — they’ve been told.
Never mind that such claims are illogical and false. This is what they believe and this is how their politicians win elections.
So the Republican response to any political disagreement is to see the conflict in terms of fighting for their freedoms. Republican leaders have to either keep urging their followers to fight for freedom — even in the face of a deadly pandemic — or admit that sometimes we’ve got to bend a little and cooperate with others to beat an enemy.
That's why Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are doubling down, even while children in their states die. It's all about "freedom."
Arguments like, “you wear a seatbelt, don’t you?” don’t resonate because that’s just one more way in which they think their freedom has already been stolen.