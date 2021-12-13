The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Where it goes
Google the cost of our “war on terror” and you get various estimates. Brown University’s Cost of War project estimates that in the 20 years post Sept. 11, 2001, it has been $8 trillion. Yes, an astounding cost and not only in dollars. Consider the people who are filling VA hospitals around the country, the refugees trying to escape to safety, the bereaved and the ruins left behind.
When columnist John Hood complains of the “spending sprees” of the Democrats (“How spending spree will end,” Dec. 12) — and, to be fair, he also holds Republicans responsible for some of it — he rails against “entitlements.” When are we going to look at the giant hole where most of our tax money goes? It isn’t for child care, medical care and clean energy, is it?
Liz Wilson
Winston-Salem
Faith and abortion
Cal Thomas’ assertion that looting, shootings, etc., can be attributed to access to abortion is ludicrous (“Connecting the dots on abortion and life,” Dec. 4). Is he just joining his fellow conservatives who say outrageous things just to get attention?
Any of Thomas’s regular readers will know that his opinions are heavily influenced by his faith. And that’s fine.
But should his faith dictate to me my life? Should my confidence in science and reason dictate his life? (Well, maybe.)
Should the life of some early teen girl who was seduced by the captain of the football team be ruined due to a mistake of hormones and passion? As well as the life of the child?
Or maybe, just maybe, his beliefs should control his life and mine should control mine. Shazam!
There can be little doubt that the question of when life begins is a religious and not a scientific question. Upon conception? At 13 weeks? At viability? Upon the first breath?
When life begins is a question of religious beliefs and the Constitution specifically separates government and religion.
Children who are unwanted are unlikely to be well-parented and are much more likely to become unhappy and unproductive people and burdens on society. Who benefits? Why force this situation on them and their biological parents and ourselves?
I would go so far as to suggest a discussion about some kind of means testing for parents. If you are unable to adequately parent, why should society be forced to take up your slack?
John Holthouser
Winston-Salem
Arm teachers
As school shootings grow as a bigger problem in the United States, teachers and staff members in the schools should have a gun on standby in case of a school shooting. Teachers need to be able to protect their students in case the shooter enters the classroom.
A good example where this would be effective is the Oxford High School shooting that happened in Michigan. There is a video going around showing when the shooter attempted to get into a classroom full of kids by pretending to be a cop. If he was to get into the classroom and the teacher was armed with a 9mm handgun, she or he would have been able to protect those students.
The teachers would have a handgun in the classroom and it would only be available when needed. Teachers need to have a handgun on standby to protect their students and themselves in cases of a school shooting.
Caleb Shore
Thomasville
Authorities have concluded that the voice in the video did not belong to the shooter.
“We have now been able to determine that was not the suspect,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a Dec. 1 news conference. “More than likely, it was one of our plainclothes detectives ...” — the editor
‘Unwashed masses’?
I have read with dismay the viciousness sent in as “opinion.”
Obviously, as a member of the “unwashed masses” (“1619’s flaws,” Dec. 8) I should have no need of newspapers, books or any such print. I am so sick of labels: “right wing,” “leftwing nut,” etc., but “unwashed masses” takes the cake. I would rather include myself in the unwashed masses group than in the “snobbish elite” any day.
But in all groups there are reasonable people with opinions to be respected and there are name callers. Which do you want to be?
Patricia Williams
Advance