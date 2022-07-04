The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

God of destruction

Not only did the invisible God of the Hebrew Bible destroy Sodom and Gomorrah, He/She/It destroyed mankind in the flood, the Egyptians in the Exodus, the Canaanite in the conquest of Canaan and various other enemies of the Israelites. Jesus (God) rebuked his disciples for suggesting that he bring down the same kind of destruction on a Samaritan town.

So which God is it? When I read that another one of these misguided disciples is calling for the same destruction of people involved in the Pride parade (“Repent from sin,” June 25), I wonder which God will answer, if any.

Al Baker

Pfafftown

Pro-life

If life begins at conception, when does it end? Who makes that decision? Does it end when I can’t afford my insulin? Does it end when I can’t afford food or medical care? Does it end when my cancer is not diagnosed in time because I don’t have medical insurance or I can’t afford the treatment? Does it end when a teenager buys an assault rifle?

People are dying every day from all of the above and nothing is being done to fix those problems. Some facts and figures:

Highmark Health, parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, reported $440 million in profits for 2021.

The salary for the Highmark Health president and CEO was $7.82 million in 2020 (2021 income has not been made available yet).

Top three pharmaceutical companies’ profits (2021) and CEO pay (2020):

Novartis: $24.02 billion, $14.2 million

Pfizer: $21.98 billion, $21 million

Johnson & Johnson: $20.88 billion, $29.6 million

I could make a longer list, but you get the point. Do these companies’ donations to politicians have anything to do with these absurd numbers while a majority of Americans cannot afford health care? How about the donations by the NRA affecting commonsense gun control?

The point of all of this is that we need to fix our government. Representatives are not working for the people. They are working for big business money and power. The list is much longer than this (banks, oil companies …), but we have to start somewhere.

Christine Kneppelt Duffer

Winston-Salem

Observations

As a man, I haven’t experience to form an opinion on abortion but perhaps I may be allowed to have observations.

The most troubling aspect of abortion is failure to accept responsibility for the consequences of our own voluntary actions — I mean the men who run out on their partners. Be a man! Care for women and babies.

As for choice, women must act responsibly, too. There are choices without abortion: abstinence and contraception and maybe some other things. Think ahead!

I regret having no observations that can resolve tragic circumstances like those cited by the writer of the June 28 letter “No choice.” She states that the people in the examples are fictional, but too often they become real. My observations about voluntary responsible behavior are the best I can do.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

It’s just talk

The Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade is not just about abortion, it’s also about government power.

By granting state governments the ability to ban abortions with no exceptions, state legislatures now have the authority to make life-and-death decisions for women and their families. It is up to the state to decide whether a woman whose life or health is at risk because she is pregnant can terminate the pregnancy. It is up to the state to decide if a woman who is pregnant with a deformed fetus must carry the pregnancy to term. It is up to the state to decide whether a teenage girl impregnated by a relative, boyfriend or her pastor can terminate the pregnancy. It is up to the state to decide whether a woman pregnant from rape can terminate the pregnancy. The state can require a woman who does not want to bear a child to give birth. The state, not the woman, decides her fate. You’d think that small-government Republicans would be aghast at granting the state such power, but I guess that small government talk is just talk.

Republican politicians have been granted their wish to have the power to decide a woman’s fate. The only way to ensure they do not exercise that power is to vote them out of office.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem