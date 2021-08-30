The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Yes, he could have handled our departure from Afghanistan better. Judging from his record, former President Trump would have been much worse.

Trump was a disaster for America, domestically and internationally, and most Republicans just sat on the sidelines and praised him. They liked his constant blather and his self-aggrandizement.

It’s not surprising that these same people think a rational, thoughtful, moral man like Biden is a disaster.

Renny Parker

Winston-Salem

Bad decision

No printed Winston-Salem Journal on Labor Day? How disappointing. Of course, it can be read online, but those of us who pay for a newspaper want to hold it at the breakfast table, not fumble with our iPads. Much of what we learn comes from reading things we weren’t looking for.

I realize this is what’s happening in many cities across the U.S., and I dread the day when our Journal is combined with the Greensboro News & Record and we no longer have an identity or much local news. At least we have the Winston-Salem Chronicle, Clemmons Courier and Kernersville News dedicated to local coverage.