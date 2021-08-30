The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

A telling omission
It’s telling that guest columnist Stuart Epperson (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Aug. 28) didn’t mention what the Bible actually says about marriage. I wonder if that was because the majority of marriages in the Hebrew Scriptures were business transactions made for economic or political reasons between a bride’s father and the groom or groom’s father. All the patriarchs had multiple wives. King Solomon had 700 (1 Kings 11:1-3). Few people would affirm this type of “biblical marriage.”
Jesus says whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery (Mark 10:11-12). I wonder if those who oppose gay marriage have family or friends who are divorced and remarried. Do they point out this Scripture with the same level of passion as they condemn gay marriage? The silence I hear is deafening.
In Matthew 22:40, Jesus tells us all the law is based on the great commandments: Love God with the totality of your being and love your neighbor as yourself. By interpreting all Scripture through this commandment, gay marriage supporters want our gay and lesbian brothers and sisters to enjoy the same marital blessings and rights as heterosexuals.
The Moravian Unity Synod of 2016 affirmed that Moravians have differing views on homosexuality and uniformity in this belief is not an “essential.” The 2018 Southern Province Synod upheld Moravians’ longstanding practices of congregations setting policies for worship services (including weddings) and pastors deciding whether to officiate at a particular wedding. Concerned Moravians propose a radical change in these traditions.
Margaret Leinbach
Winston-Salem
Public school optimism
I appreciated the Aug. 29 guest column "Critical race theory bill is a fabricated crisis" by W.F. "Tripp" Jeffers III. Jeffers presented a clear, logical, non-hysterical exploration of this controversy, and appropriately integrated it into the context of other educational endeavors. I particularly appreciated that he noted that he teaches "critical thinking theory" — something that seems to have fallen by the wayside in so many ways in this country (e.g., COVID immunizations and masking issues).
That one of our public school educators thinks, writes and teaches like this confirms and reinforces my optimism and confidence regarding public education in this community and North Carolina.
Tom Ginn
Winston-Salem
Support for Biden
I’ve heard the Republican complaints about President Biden.
Biden’s strong, positive response to COVID has doubtlessly prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths. He’s removed tens of thousands of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan. His child tax credit provides millions of struggling Americans with money to help them make ends meet during this trying time. He speaks, I might add, in complete sentences, unlike his immediate predecessor. But all Republicans want to talk about are his supposed screw-ups.
Yes, he could have handled our departure from Afghanistan better. Judging from his record, former President Trump would have been much worse.
Trump was a disaster for America, domestically and internationally, and most Republicans just sat on the sidelines and praised him. They liked his constant blather and his self-aggrandizement.
It’s not surprising that these same people think a rational, thoughtful, moral man like Biden is a disaster.
Renny Parker
Winston-Salem
Bad decision
No printed Winston-Salem Journal on Labor Day? How disappointing. Of course, it can be read online, but those of us who pay for a newspaper want to hold it at the breakfast table, not fumble with our iPads. Much of what we learn comes from reading things we weren’t looking for.
I realize this is what’s happening in many cities across the U.S., and I dread the day when our Journal is combined with the Greensboro News & Record and we no longer have an identity or much local news. At least we have the Winston-Salem Chronicle, Clemmons Courier and Kernersville News dedicated to local coverage.
Civic involvement depends upon local news. We can’t get what we need from television stations. We need more local coverage and we need reporters and editors who have been in the community for decades to provide context. Bad decision, Journal.