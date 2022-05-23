The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

One step closer

“Gaffe Machine” President Joe Biden — as he’s referred to himself — has put us one step closer to war with China by stating that the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades.

We all knew that; it was just safer to leave it unspoken. China didn’t feel it had to assert its power.

Remember when everyone was worried that President Trump would lead us to war? Instead he tried to make peace with North Korea and he blue-printed our withdrawal from Afghanistan. How ironic it will be if it’s Biden who begins the next world war.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Translation, please

The writer of the May 16 letter “Most basic right” wrote:

“Also contrary to what the writer says, neither Exodus 21:22-25 nor Numbers 5:11-31 argue that a fetus was not considered by God to have the rights of a human being.”

I would argue that it all depends on which translation you use.

A number of the newer versions of the Bible, some published by firms that have close ties to evangelical organizations, present the text as the writer claims; they all tell us that when men fight and injure a pregnant woman whose unborn fetus dies, it is considered a lost life. Other translations present those same verses differently — a fine is applied.

The New International Version tells us that “If men who are fighting hit a pregnant woman and she gives birth prematurely and there is no serious injury” (or, in a footnote “she has a miscarriage”) the offender is fined.

The Jewish Publication Society translation of The Tanakh contains the same books as the Christian Old Testament in a slightly different order. It specifies a fine for the death of the fetus.

The Amplified Bible treats the death of the fetus in the same manner, as does the New American Standard Bible, the Revised Standard Version, Anglicized Catholic Edition and The Amplified Bible, Classic Edition. I'm sure there are others.

The writer believes that the Word of God is never wrong, but forgets that translators some times are.

Walter R. Sherrill

Winston-Salem

Supportive enablers

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged two Republican legislators in Arizona to ignore Joe Biden’s legitimate 2020 win, encouraging them to find a way to change the outcome in their state.

It reminds us how many Republicans who claim they are Constitution-loving patriots were willing to overturn a certified election with no proof of fraud in the courts or audits. They created the Big Lie that the election was stolen from former President Trump. It led to the coup attempt at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is coming to Greensboro on July 15 to keep the Big Lie going. He will be greeted by supportive enablers eager to show their devotion and loyalty. Most of them have little knowledge that they have been misled and are being used to further the fragile narcissism of their beloved leader.

Rep. Ted Budd, candidate for N.C. senator, will surely be there with them. Like others endorsed by Trump, Budd joined in the Big Lie by refusing to certify the 2020 election in the U.S. House along with others making baseless claims about fraud in Arizona and other states. Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina was also part of that effort.

On the Budd campaign TV commercials recently, there were images of him shooting a rifle, with Trump saying that “Budd will fight like nobody fights.” But for what? The Big Lie? Overturning elections? Whatever Trump wants?

We can do better. Democracy is under siege.

Perry Miller

Winston-Salem

Worth reading

It is so depressing and demoralizing to read that Tom Patterson’s May 22 column, “Looking back: Three decades of visual art around Winston-Salem,” is his last. Tom is an institution in this town. I’ve been reading his columns for decades. And now, amidst all the other cuts, the one ingredient in our local newspaper that best defines us as “the City of Arts and Innovation” is gone and the Journal is one step closer to being generic.

I appreciate the good, local reporting that you do. We need it. And I appreciate that times are tough. But someone had better tell Lee Enterprises that with every cut, they are destroying what makes this paper worth reading and we loyal readers are not going to take much more of it.

Gary Arnoff

Winston-Salem