The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Pardon me!
The Oct. 15 AP article "Independence stressed" said that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett "refused to express her view on whether the president can pardon himself." This question was raised by Democrats "because Trump has done so himself."
Am I missing something here? In our United States of America, is it not absurd to even consider such a question? The very idea reminds me of a Trump statement from the 2016 campaign when he said that, and I paraphrase, he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the people would still support him. Sure they would. Especially after he pardoned himself.
It sounds like something only a king could do. And he proclaims to be our "law and order" president?
When will the absurdities end?
Lawrence O. Cline
Lexington
We deserve more
Many candidates up for election during the 2020 cycle are running campaigns as “Not-X” – “if you don’t like your current representative vote for me because I’m not them.” But we deserve more than “Not-X”; we deserve representatives who know for what, and whom, they are fighting.
Dan Besse, a Democratic candidate for N.C. House District 74, is running with the goal of making progress together instead of dividing people. Today, citizens of Forsyth County face many challenges: rampant climate change causing more frequent and extreme hurricanes; a pandemic caused by COVID-19 that may lead to preexisting conditions in virus survivors; and lack of educational resources for teachers and public schools. We need local leaders who can effectively guide us through these challenges.
Dan promises to advocate for better teacher pay (N.C. ranks 37th in the nation in teacher pay) and a more transparent budget process, so that citizens know exactly how financial resources are spent on educating our children.
With regard to the environment, Dan promises to protect N.C.’s natural lands and work to develop clean, renewable energy sources, helping to combat changing climates. In terms of health care, Dan promises to expand Medicaid to 600,000 eligible people in our state, while continuing to provide coverage for those with preexisting conditions.
Voting is always your most important job as an American, and when you vote in this election, I encourage you to vote for Dan Besse, who runs on a campaign of making progress together, rather than running as “Not-X.”
Brittany Kenyon-Flatt
Winston-Salem
No choice
I appreciate your printing my previous letters supporting President Trump. As we get close to the election, I still think he’s the best … the best choice to … the economy …
I give up. After seeing his performance on NBC’s town hall Thursday, and seeing the ease with which he passed lies that denigrate the U.S. Navy SEALs who took out Osama bin Laden, I have no choice but to withdraw my support. There seem to be no depths to which Trump will not sink to try to retain power. He’s just not fit to be president.
Joe Biden is a good and decent man. If God can use Trump, he can use Biden. I support Biden.
Please print this. Thank you.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Compassionate and pro-life
Voters in N.C. Senate District 31 need to reelect Joyce Krawiec. She has legislative and business experience and works hard to help her constituents. She is never too busy to respond to people's questions and concerns.
She cares about helping people with problems caused by COVID-19 and effects of the shutdown. Sen. Krawiec was the primary sponsor of the No Patient Left Alone Act and N.C. Caregivers Act to allow patients to have a family member present with them in the hospital.
She is compassionate and pro-life. Sen. Krawiec was a sponsor of the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Unborn Child Protection Dismemberment Act.
We need to keep a commonsense, conservative like Joyce Krawiec in the N.C. Senate!
Sara Blackburn
Winston-Salem
