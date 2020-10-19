The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

Winston-Salem

No choice

I appreciate your printing my previous letters supporting President Trump. As we get close to the election, I still think he’s the best … the best choice to … the economy …

I give up. After seeing his performance on NBC’s town hall Thursday, and seeing the ease with which he passed lies that denigrate the U.S. Navy SEALs who took out Osama bin Laden, I have no choice but to withdraw my support. There seem to be no depths to which Trump will not sink to try to retain power. He’s just not fit to be president.

Joe Biden is a good and decent man. If God can use Trump, he can use Biden. I support Biden.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Compassionate and pro-life

Voters in N.C. Senate District 31 need to reelect Joyce Krawiec. She has legislative and business experience and works hard to help her constituents. She is never too busy to respond to people's questions and concerns.